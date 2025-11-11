CLARKTON – Clarkton School of Discovery won its third straight middle school volleyball match Monday with a pair of wins inside Harold Ford Gymnasium.
The Blue Devils (4-2) swept county rival Bladenboro 25-19, 25-17 and also won in two sets against Tabor City. Bladenboro (5-5) defeated Tabor City 25-12, 25-12).
RECREATION VOLLEYBALL
Inside King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Waves beat the Typhoons 25-16, 26-24 to take sole possession of first place in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 8-9-year-old volleyball league with a 3-0 record.
Other winners were the Huskies in the 10-11-year-old league and the Storm and Thunder in the 12-14-year-old league.
RECREATION FOOTBALL
At Bladen County Park, the Hurricanes and Volunteers won 7-9-year-old flag games and the Tigers and Gators won in 5-6-year-old flag games.
MONDAY, NOV. 10
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Volleyball
At Clarkton
Clarkton 2, Bladenboro 0 (25-19, 25-17)
Bladenboro 2, Tabor City 0 (25-12, 25-12)
Clarkton 2, Tabor City 0
RECREATION
5-6-Year-Old Flag Football
Tigers 28, Tarheels 8
Gators 26, Bulldogs 12
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football
Hurricanes 26, Bulldogs 18
Volunteers 26, Crimson Tide 24
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball
Waves 2, Typhoons 0 (25-16, 26-24)
10-11-Year-Old Volleyball
Huskies 2, Jaguars 0 (25-17, 25-11)
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball
Storm 2, Flyers 1 (23-25, 27-26, 15-8)
Thunder 2, Flames 0 (25-15, 25-14)
TUESDAY, NOV. 11
No games scheduled
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 12
No games scheduled
THURSDAY, NOV. 13
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Football
East Columbus at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
South Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
At Tabor City, 4 p.m.: Tabor City vs. Nakina, Elizabethtown vs. Nakina, Elizabethtown vs. Tabor City
At Tar Heel, 4 p.m.: Tar Heel vs. West Columbus, Clarkton vs. West Columbus, Clarkton vs. Tar Heel
RECREATION
7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park
Volunteers vs. Wolfpack, 6 p.m.
10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park
Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.
8-9-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Cyclones vs. Hurricanes, 5:45 p.m.
10-11-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Wildcats vs. Mustangs, 6:30 p.m.
12-14-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Flames vs. Shockers, 7:15 p.m.
Storm vs. Thunder, 8 p.m.
To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].