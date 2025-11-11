CLARKTON – Clarkton School of Discovery won its third straight middle school volleyball match Monday with a pair of wins inside Harold Ford Gymnasium.

The Blue Devils (4-2) swept county rival Bladenboro 25-19, 25-17 and also won in two sets against Tabor City. Bladenboro (5-5) defeated Tabor City 25-12, 25-12).

RECREATION VOLLEYBALL

Inside King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Waves beat the Typhoons 25-16, 26-24 to take sole possession of first place in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 8-9-year-old volleyball league with a 3-0 record.

Other winners were the Huskies in the 10-11-year-old league and the Storm and Thunder in the 12-14-year-old league.

RECREATION FOOTBALL

At Bladen County Park, the Hurricanes and Volunteers won 7-9-year-old flag games and the Tigers and Gators won in 5-6-year-old flag games.

MONDAY, NOV. 10

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

At Clarkton

Clarkton 2, Bladenboro 0 (25-19, 25-17)

Bladenboro 2, Tabor City 0 (25-12, 25-12)

Clarkton 2, Tabor City 0

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football

Tigers 28, Tarheels 8

Gators 26, Bulldogs 12

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football

Hurricanes 26, Bulldogs 18

Volunteers 26, Crimson Tide 24

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball

Waves 2, Typhoons 0 (25-16, 26-24)

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball

Huskies 2, Jaguars 0 (25-17, 25-11)

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball

Storm 2, Flyers 1 (23-25, 27-26, 15-8)

Thunder 2, Flames 0 (25-15, 25-14)

TUESDAY, NOV. 11

No games scheduled

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 12

No games scheduled

THURSDAY, NOV. 13

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

East Columbus at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

South Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

At Tabor City, 4 p.m.: Tabor City vs. Nakina, Elizabethtown vs. Nakina, Elizabethtown vs. Tabor City

At Tar Heel, 4 p.m.: Tar Heel vs. West Columbus, Clarkton vs. West Columbus, Clarkton vs. Tar Heel

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Volunteers vs. Wolfpack, 6 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park

Buffaloes vs. Ducks, 7 p.m.

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Cyclones vs. Hurricanes, 5:45 p.m.

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Wildcats vs. Mustangs, 6:30 p.m.

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Flames vs. Shockers, 7:15 p.m.

Storm vs. Thunder, 8 p.m.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].