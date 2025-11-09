BLADENBORO – The Bladenboro Parks & Recreation Department held its second Saturday of flag football games at McLean Park. This is the first season for flag football.

In the 9-10-year-old league, the Dolphins edged the Colts 13-12 in triple overtime and the Steelers defeated the Colts 26-6.

In the 7-8-year-old league, the Commanders outscored the Falcons 42-20.

In the 5-6-year-old league, the Panthers claimed a 35-28 triumph against the Patriots.

In the season openers Nov. 1, the Steelers split a pair of games in the 9-10-year-old league, beating the Colts 12-7 and losing to the Dolphins 18-14.

The Commanders slipped past the Falcons 30-27 in the 7-8-year-old league and the Patriots and Panthers tied with four scores apiece.

Games are scheduled each Saturday through Nov. 29.

MONDAY, NOV. 10

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

At Clarkton, 4 p.m.: Clarkton vs. Bladenboro, Bladenboro vs. Tabor City, Clarkton vs. Tabor City

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Tarheels vs. Tigers, 6 p.m.

Gators vs. Bulldogs, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Bulldogs vs. Hurricanes, 6 p.m.

Volunteers vs. Crimson Tide, 7 p.m.

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Typhoons vs. Waves, 5:45 p.m.

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Huskies vs. Jaguars, 6:30 p.m.

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Flyers vs. Storm, 7:15 p.m.

Thunder vs. Flames, 8 p.m.