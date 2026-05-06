Tuesday Roundup: East Bladen’s Simmons third in regional golf

KERNERSVILLE — East Bladen’s Henry Simmons shot 4-over 76 Tuesday and tied for third place in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A Central Regional boys’ golf tournament played at Pine Knolls Golf Club.

Simmons birdied the par-3 ninth hole and the par-4 14th to along with four bogeys and a double bogey on the 6,338-yard, par-72 layout. Franklin Academy’s Joseph Thomson won with a 3-under 69.

Master sports schedule | Standings

East Bladen finished seventh in the team competition with 62-over 350, which was 40 strokes behind region champion South Stokes. The Eagles qualified for the state 2A tournament scheduled May 11-12 at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville.

Other East Bladen golfers with finishing place and scores: 32. Levi Harrelson, 90; 34. Dayton Wilson Jr., 91; 39T. Dylan Register, 93; 39T. Tyler Griffin, 93.

NCHSAA 3A Golf

In Seven Lakes, three West Bladen golfers competed in the NCHSAA 3A Central Regional boys’ tournament played at 7 Lakes Golf Club. Jackson Pait placed 26th with an 87. Andrew Wren was 45th with 99. Jonathan Good was 47th with 103.

Pennson Badgett of East Surry won the tournament with a 4-under 68, which was nine shot better than the field.

Girls’ Soccer: Hobbton 2, East Bladen 1 (OT)

In Elizabethtown, Hobbton scored in the first minute of the second overtime to edge East Bladen in the semifinals of the Carolina Conference girls’ soccer tournament. The loss snapped the Eagles’ seven match shutout streak.

Kenley Parks scored East Bladen’s goal off a corner kick from Gabby Rebollar for a 1-0 lead in the first half. The Eagles yielded an own goal later in the first half that tied it.

Overtime is played in two 10-minute segments. East Bladen (14-6-1) couldn’t score the tying goal over the final nine minutes of the second overtime.

Hobbton had beaten East Bladen 4-2 and 4-1 during the regular season.

Hobbton will play North Duplin in the championship match scheduled Thursday at East Bladen.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball Playoffs

2A: East Bladen 10, West Columbus 0

Softball Playoffs

2A: East Bladen 15, Union 0

3A: Greene Central 5, West Bladen 3

Girls’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament

Hobton 2, East Bladen 1 (OT)

North Duplin defeated Union

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Clarkton 11, Cubs 1

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch

Yankees vs. Royals

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates

Bladen County DYB Minors

Bladenboro Navy 6, Clarkton 1

11-12-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Comets vs. Force

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Bandits vs. Thunder

Heat vs. Riptide

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Suncats vs. Falcons

Sweet Heat vs. Snowbirds

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Tigers vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.

Phillies vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament at East Bladen

Championship: North Duplin vs. Hobbton, 6 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Bladenboro

Cubs at Bladenboro, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Royals vs. Mets, 6 p.m.

Pirates vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.

11-12-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Comets vs. Force, 6 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Rockets vs. Riptide, 6 p.m.

Heat vs. Thunder, 7:30 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Snowbirds vs. Suncats, 6 p.m.

Falcons vs. Diamond Queens, 7:30 p.m.