Monday Roundup: East Bladen advances to Carolina soccer semifinals

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bella Beard scored twice and East Bladen posted its seventh consecutive shutout Monday with a 4-0 win against East Columbus in the opening round of the Carolina Conference girls’ soccer tournament.
Julia Flowers had a goal and an assist, Maylin McMichael netted a goal and Gabby Rebollar had an assist for the Eagles (14-5-1). Three of East Bladen’s goals came in the first half.
Master sports schedule | Standings
The tournament semifinals and championship match will be played at East Bladen.
Third-seeded East Bladen is scheduled to host second-seeded Hobbton (14-5-0) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the tournament semifinals. Hobbton beat the Eagles 4-2 and 4-1 during the regular season.
Tuesday’s second semifinal match has top-seeded North Duplin (13-2-0) playing the winner between No. 4 Union (10-6-0) and No. 5 Lakewood (5-12-0). The Union/Lakewood score has not been reported.
The title match is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
MONDAY, MAY 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament
East Bladen 4, East Columbus 0
Hobbton 9, West Columbus 0
Union vs. Lakewood
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors
Tigers 10, Red Sox 0
Phillies 9, Dodgers 6
TUESDAY, MAY 5
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball Playoffs
2A: West Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
Softball Playoffs
3A: Greene Central at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
2A: Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Golf
NCHSAA regional tournament
Girls’ Soccer
Carolina Conference tournament at East Bladen
East Bladen vs. Hobbton, 5 p.m.
North Duplin vs. Lakewood/Union winner, 7 p.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Clarkton
Cubs at Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park
Yankees vs. Royals, 6 p.m.
Diamondbacks vs. Pirates, 6 p.m.
Bladen County DYB Minors
Clarkton at Bladenboro Navy, 7:30 p.m.
11-12-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Comets vs. Force, 6 p.m.
8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Bandits vs. Thunder, 6 p.m.
Heat vs. Riptide, 7:30 p.m.
5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Suncats vs. Falcons, 6 p.m.
Sweet Heat vs. Snowbirds, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park
Tigers vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.
Phillies vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.
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