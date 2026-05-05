Monday Roundup: East Bladen advances to Carolina soccer semifinals

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bella Beard scored twice and East Bladen posted its seventh consecutive shutout Monday with a 4-0 win against East Columbus in the opening round of the Carolina Conference girls’ soccer tournament.

Julia Flowers had a goal and an assist, Maylin McMichael netted a goal and Gabby Rebollar had an assist for the Eagles (14-5-1). Three of East Bladen’s goals came in the first half.

Master sports schedule | Standings

The tournament semifinals and championship match will be played at East Bladen.

Third-seeded East Bladen is scheduled to host second-seeded Hobbton (14-5-0) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the tournament semifinals. Hobbton beat the Eagles 4-2 and 4-1 during the regular season.

Tuesday’s second semifinal match has top-seeded North Duplin (13-2-0) playing the winner between No. 4 Union (10-6-0) and No. 5 Lakewood (5-12-0). The Union/Lakewood score has not been reported.

The title match is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament

East Bladen 4, East Columbus 0

Hobbton 9, West Columbus 0

Union vs. Lakewood

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Tigers 10, Red Sox 0

Phillies 9, Dodgers 6

TUESDAY, MAY 5

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball Playoffs

2A: West Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Softball Playoffs

3A: Greene Central at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

2A: Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

NCHSAA regional tournament

Girls’ Soccer

Carolina Conference tournament at East Bladen

East Bladen vs. Hobbton, 5 p.m.

North Duplin vs. Lakewood/Union winner, 7 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Clarkton

Cubs at Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Yankees vs. Royals, 6 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates, 6 p.m.

Bladen County DYB Minors

Clarkton at Bladenboro Navy, 7:30 p.m.

11-12-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Comets vs. Force, 6 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Bandits vs. Thunder, 6 p.m.

Heat vs. Riptide, 7:30 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Suncats vs. Falcons, 6 p.m.

Sweet Heat vs. Snowbirds, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Tigers vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.

Phillies vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.