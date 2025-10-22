CLARKTON – Bladenboro swept to the Bladen County middle school preseason volleyball tournament Tuesday at Clarkton School of Discovery.

The Bulldogs didn’t drop a set in beating Clarkton School of Discovery 25-16, 25-16 in the semifinals and defeating Elizabethtown 25-10, 25-15 in the championship match.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Elizabethtown advanced to the title match with a hard fought 25-21, 22-25, 15-12 triumph against Tar Heel.

In the championship match, Bladenboro scored the first three points of the first set and were never headed. Elizabethtown cut the deficit to 6-4 before the Bulldogs scored nine straight points. Carley Rhodes served five aces during the run that gave Bladenboro a 15-4 advantage.

In the second set, Bladenboro built a 9-4 lead early, but six straight points by the Cougars put Elizabethtown ahead 14-12. After a side out pulled the Bulldogs within 14-13, Ady Carroll served nine straight points that gave Bladenboro a 22-14 lead.

The regular season is scheduled to open Monday.

Boys’ soccer: South Brunswick 3, West Bladen 1

In Bladenboro, South Brunswick defeated the Knights in the final game of the regular season for both teams, snapping West Bladen’s three-match win streak..

Alejandro Lopez scored the goal off an assist from Jonah Bryan for West Bladen (6-10-1, 4-4 Southeastern). Wilvert Funez had four saves.

South Brunswick (10-7-3, 6-2-0 Southeastern) clinched at least a share of the conference championship. Red Springs (10-7-0, 5-2-0 Southeastern) is scheduled to play at Whiteville on Monday.

West Bladen recognized 10 seniors who were playing their final regular season home game. They were Jennsen Santanna Martinez, Miles Bullard, Jonah Bryan, Michael Reyes Maldonado, Jonathan Ortiz-Hernandez, James Vasquez-Garcia, Kevin Sebastian, Jason Martinez-Sanchez, Gerson Verdugo-Roblero and Dylan Hernandez.

West Bladen will await the release of N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A playoff pairings Oct. 31. Prior to Tuesday’s game, the Knights were No. 42 in RPI rankings. The top 48 teams qualify for the playoffs.

Recreation football

The Buffaloes defeated the Ducks 19-0 in the season-opening 10-12-year-old tackle football game at Bladen County Park. In a 7-9-year-old flag football game, the Wolfpack improved to 2-0 with an 18-14 triumph over the Bulldogs.

TUESDAY, OCT. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

NCHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

Bartlett Yancey 3, West Bladen 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-11)

Boys’ Soccer

South Brunswick 3, West Bladen 1

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Bladen County preseason tournament at Clarkton

Bladenboro 2, Clarkton 0 (25-16, 25-16)

Elizabethtown 2, Tar Heel 1 (25-21, 22-25,15-12)

Championship: Bladenboro 2, Elizabethtown 0 (25-10, 25-15)

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Gators vs. Tarheels

Bulldogs vs. Tigers

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Wolfpack 18, Bulldogs 14

10-12-Year-Old Tackle Football at Bladen County Park

Buffaloes 19, Ducks 0

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

South Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at East Columbus, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

West Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

JV Football

Union at East Bladen, 6:30 p.m.

West Bladen at South Columbus, 6 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

Bladen County Jamboree at Clarkton

West Bladen vs. East Bladen, 5 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Tarheels vs. Bulldogs, 6 p.m.

Tigers vs. Gators, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football at Bladen County Park

Wolfpack vs. Hurricanes, 6 p.m.

Crimson Tide vs. Volunteers, 7 p.m.