DUBLIN – Bladen Community College invites community members to participate in two upcoming enrichment classes this fall, each designed to promote wellness, confidence, and personal empowerment.

On October 22, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., participants can join Healthy Approach to Weight Management, a one-night class focused on sustainable strategies for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

Taught by a registered dietitian, this $35.00 session explores effective, evidence-based approaches to weight loss while prioritizing overall well-being. Attendees will examine and debunk common weight loss myths and fad diets, identify personal barriers to success, and discover healthy lifestyle changes that lead to long-term results.

This course is ideal for anyone looking to lose weight or maintain their current health in a balanced, informed way. Then, on Thursday, November 6, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Bladen Community College will offer Self Defense for Women, a powerful and practical course designed to increase safety and confidence.

For $40.00, participants will take part in W.A.R. (Women’s Aggressive Response), a hands-on, women-focused training session that teaches simple, effective self-defense techniques, escape strategies, and crime prevention tactics.

Led by expert instructor David Sgro, a former contracted combative trainer, this class emphasizes empowerment and practical readiness. Participants will learn how to use their bodies as defensive tools in a safe and supportive environment. Comfortable clothing is recommended for this engaging, high-energy session.

Spaces are limited—register early to secure your spot! To learn more or sign up, visit www.bladencc.edu or call the Community Enrichment Facilitator, Karen Rideout, at (910) 879-5630.