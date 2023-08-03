FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear Valley Medical Center has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for 2023-2024 by U.S. News & World Report in seven different care areas, and Hoke Hospital was also recognized as High Performing for one specialty. Overall, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center ranked 17th in North Carolina.

The annual “Best Hospitals” rankings, now in their 34th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center was recognized as “High Performing” for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure, and stroke. Hoke Hospital also received a “High Performing” rating for COPD.

“We are pleased to receive this recognition from U.S. News & World Report. Providing exceptional healthcare for all our patients has always been our top priority,” said Mike Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley Health. “Our team of caregivers is committed to the highest standards for quality and safety, and this recognition is a result of that commitment.”

For the 2023-2024 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated over 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties. In the 15 specialty areas, only 164 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.