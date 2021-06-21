Editorial: Opportunity is unlimited with creation of strategic plan

How Bladen County emerges from the upcoming months of constructing a strategic plan will deliver impact to us all.

We hope the end is smoother than the start. But more importantly, like building a house or any other kind of structure, if it’s going to be done it should be done right.

Last week’s gathering of county commissioners for something of a preliminary meeting was informative to the public, laid the groundwork for what should happen, and was expected to set the stage for a true launching of the project in July.

Instead, discussion left the number of work groups in question for being increased, and an initial list of people for them on a working draft also in question. Bear in mind, there was nothing in stone prior to Monday’s gathering and a strategic plan in most cases evolves over a lengthy period of time.

The plan could begin drafting as soon as December or January following significant community feedback opportunities in the fall. We’ll see. The board of five Republicans and four Democrats is newly together as of last fall’s elections, with a mix of veterans and newcomers on both sides. Among the more longer serving from both parties, recent years have included strong stands on various topics.

The tentative working groups are environment and agriculture; health community; quality education; prosperous economy; safe and prepared community; and infrastructure, housing and transit.

The preliminary draft list for the people to serve on each is a good mix from the county, proving as is well known there are many capable leaders here. We hope those asked will seriously considering giving of their time and expertise to help.

We’re talking about folks such as Michael Hanson, Doug Roberts, Ken Shugart, Dan Ward, Becky Spearman, Joyce Walters, Rusty Patterson, Albert Beatty, Ralph Carter, Stephen Fife, Nathan Dowless, Mary Beth Britt, Heather Ellis, Joy Grady, Dr. Pearly Graham-Hoskins, Ashley Dowless, the Rev. Jason Williams, Dr. Terri Duncan, Robert Mazur, Morgan Massengill King, Kenneth Daniels, Grant Pait, Greg Martin, Dr. Amanda Lee, Dr. Jason Atkinson, Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins, Zully Padilla, Dr. Cathy Gantz, Chuck Heustess, Lane Greene, Terri Dennison, Mac Campbell, Brian Campbell, Jim McVicker, David Howell, Donald Bryan, James Green, Jamie Rivera, Bo Priest, Dean Hilton and Don White.

And again, those are not for sure and they are spread among the groups. A couple are listed in more than one work group, and many of these could easily serve and help in multiple areas.

That there was discussion to consider adding others is a positive.

A strategic plan identifies who the county is, where it wants to be, and then how it goes about getting there. It will involve the key elements of vision, mission, goals, performance measures and an action agenda.

It’s not something that should be flaunted as just another task or exercise. And, we’d agree it shouldn’t be something for county commissioners to have a hill to die on at every turn. There’s a sweet spot between the two extremes to hit.

This is an ambitious undertaking. And, dare we say it, it is exciting for what it could yield to all of us.

We look forward to seeing the process unfold. There are a lot of good people with good ideas that can make Bladen County better.