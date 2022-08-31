On behalf of the residents of Hollow Township and the surrounding communities , we would like to say thank-you to the Blackwell and Belle family, owners of Triple B Ranch.

On Saturday, Aug. 27, siblings Deborah Belle and Beebe Blackwell, along with their extended family, hosted a back to school event for children. The day included horse rides, bounce houses, and a delicious lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers from the grill. Members of the family provided face painting and haircuts, all free of charge.

More importantly it featured a school supply giveaway where every kid received a backpack filled with school supplies, and there was a free raffle with gift cards, tablets, and even a laptop for one lucky winner.

Several organizations in Bladen County hold similar events, but the Triple B Ranch giveaway is unique in that the Blackwell and Belle family do these events regularly and at their own expense as a service to our residents.

While Triple B Ranch is known throughout the eastern United States for its annual Trail Ride, not many people know just how much the Blackwell and Belle family do for our area every day. We are so proud to be a part of their community and to call them our friends.

Dwight and Patsy Sheppard

Tar Heel