ELIZABETHTOWN — For fans of former East Bladen High School standout Larrell Murchison, Sunday is an opportunity to see one of his finest college games for N.C. State.

Murchison’s senior season included a game with 3.5 sacks at Florida State on Sept. 28, and that game will be shown on replay by the ACC Network on Sunday at 3 p.m. Networks of all kinds are showing replays with no live programming to share.

The network is showing several other college football games currently from the 2019 season.

Murchison is expected to be one of the defensive linemen chosen in the NFL Draft, which in a Monday statement the league says remains scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

Of note also to N.C. State and ACC fans, today the CBS lineup — with the NCAA Tournament canceled — will have a stellar lineup of replays. At noon, it’s the 1982 title game with Michael Jordan’s jumper lifting Carolina over Georgetown, at 2 its the 1983 championship of N.C. State’s Cardiac Pack beating Houston, and at 4 it’s the 1992 East Regional final when Duke’s Christian Laettner hit a shot at the buzzer to beat Kentucky.

The Associated Press

Larrell Murchison (92) and N.C. State teammates Payton Wilson (11) and Alim McNeill (29) bring down Florida State running back Khalan Laborn (4) at Tallahassee, Florida, in September. The game will be shown by the ACC Network on Sunday at 3 p.m. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_acc-larrell-murchison-fsu-030320-1.jpg The Associated Press

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal