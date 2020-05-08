Be The Light celebration held at East Bladen

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Signs lined the entrance to East Bladen on Thursday evening, saluting the seniors. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Signs lined the entrance to East Bladen on Thursday evening, saluting the seniors. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Fire departments from White Lake (left) and Elizabethtown helped with Thursday's celebration. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen High School hosted a night of Be The Light on Thursday, welcoming supporters to drive through the campus athletics complex with all courts and fields lighted. Scoreboards had versions of 2020, and signs were made for each senior and each team's seniors. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen High School hosted a night of Be The Light on Thursday, welcoming supporters to drive through the campus athletics complex with all courts and fields lighted. Scoreboards had versions of 2020, and signs were made for each senior and each team's seniors. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Nine months old Sam Raynor helps his father, soccer coach Jay Raynor, wave to the athletes and families passing through East Bladen High School's athletics complex Thursday night. The proud mom (not pictured) is Iliana Raynor. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Grant and Tiffany Pait enjoy an evening saluting the athletes at East Bladen. He's the head baseball coach. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen High School hosted a night of Be The Light on Thursday, welcoming supporters to drive through the campus athletics complex with all courts and fields lighted. Scoreboards had versions of 2020, and signs were made for each senior and each team's seniors. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen High School hosted a night of Be The Light on Thursday, welcoming supporters to drive through the campus athletics complex with all courts and fields lighted. Scoreboards had versions of 2020, and signs were made for each senior and each team's seniors. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen High School hosted a night of Be The Light on Thursday, welcoming supporters to drive through the campus athletics complex with all courts and fields lighted. Scoreboards had versions of 2020, and signs were made for each senior and each team's seniors. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen High School hosted a night of Be The Light on Thursday, welcoming supporters to drive through the campus athletics complex with all courts and fields lighted. Scoreboards had versions of 2020, and signs were made for each senior and each team's seniors. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen High School hosted a night of Be The Light on Thursday, welcoming supporters to drive through the campus athletics complex with all courts and fields lighted. Scoreboards had versions of 2020, and signs were made for each senior and each team's seniors. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Sara (near) and Ruth Ward weren't the only ones in good spirits in this vehicle Thursday night. They made a pass through for Be The Light at East Bladen. Mom Sara is the head volleyball coach, and Ruth was a senior captain on the team in the fall. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen High School hosted a night of Be The Light on Thursday, welcoming supporters to drive through the campus athletics complex with all courts and fields lighted. Scoreboards had versions of 2020, and signs were made for each senior and each team's seniors. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Greeted by senior signs, rolling under the American flag near the school entrance, a procession of vehicles crept through East Bladen’s Be The Light celebration on Thursday evening.

Tributes were everywhere for the senior athletes whose seasons were ended abruptly by the coronavirus the second week of the spring sport season. Tennis courts, the track inside Lenon Fisher Stadium, and the soccer, baseball and softball fields were lighted. Scoreboards illuminated versions of 2020.

At or near each facility for the tour, there were team signs for each sport’s seniors. Individual signs lined the entrance from the school digital sign along N.C. 87 up to the ladder trucks of fire departments from White Lake and Elizabethtown, which held the nation’s colors.

Coaches and their families waved to the many friendly faces. “Be safe!” was a common refrain.

Be The Light is a tribute that the N.C. High School Athletic Association has endorsed for schools and their communities, and hundreds of schools across the state have taken advantage.

This would have been the last week of the regular season in girls soccer, softball and baseball, with East Bladen to have hosted rival West Bladen in finales.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

