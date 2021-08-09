CHAPEL HILL — No statewide rules from the public schools governing athletic association are planned for the season that has begun with practices and kicks into gear with games next week.

An email from Commissioner Que Tucker last week to the 427 member schools reserved the possibility the N.C. High School Athletic Association would do something similar to last year if executive orders from Gov. Roy Cooper dictated the need. Schools have been encouraged to communicate with each other for alerts on local ordinances that must be followed, such as wearing masks in particular locations.

The NCHSAA, in 2020-21, made adjustments in order to stage championships in almost every sport as is usually done. Indoor track, for example, did not have a season, and a number of sports were played in what would normally be considered out of season, such as football starting practice the day after the Super Bowl and playing state championships after Easter.

This year’s NCHSAA calendar follows the norm, with traditional fall sports eligible to play contests next week and football opening for East Bladen and West Bladen with games on Aug. 20. Restrictions on number of contests have been lifted as well.

In her email, Tucker wrote, “As much as everybody is ready to ‘return to normalcy’ for school and athletics, COVID-19 is still affecting our state and country. Knowing that the battle with COVID-19 is not over, we caution you as school leaders to remain diligent in doing your part to help mitigate the spread of this virus.”

Her point is evidenced by news last week in neighboring Robeson County, where football teams from Lumberton and Purnell Swett went into quarantine on Thursday. They can possibly exit that on Aug. 19, but season openers on Aug. 20 will have to be postponed because of lack of practice time.

Swett was to oppose East Bladen in a scrimmage on Wednesday; Trask from Rocky Point is now the Eagles’ competitor.

Recommended best practices from the NCHSAA include:

• Require all unvaccinated people wear masks indoors.

• Coaches, officials and others should modify communication to avoid close, face-to-face contact.

• Consider holding workouts in small groups to limit exposure in case someone contracts COVID-19.

• Schedule athletic contests to allow time between games for coaches, athletes and others to enter and exit with limited contact.

• Have athletes and bench personnel sit a minimum of three feet from one another to maintain social distancing.

• Disinfect shared equipment between users.

• Remind individuals to bring their own water bottles to avoid sharing.

• Provide disposable cups or labeled water bottles if people using fountains or hydration stations.

• Make hand sanitizer available.

Last year’s instructions from the NCHSAA drew as much widespread criticism as they did applause. Enforcement was, for the most part, inconsistent to include basketball referees allowing players to begin inbounds plays with mask guidelines not being followed.

Playing the sport, and others, with masks raised quite a ruckus, even leading to a protest in Bladen County when the Board of Education was opting to not play basketball. It later reversed that decision, just hours before the protest was held.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @JournalBladen.