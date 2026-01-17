SALEMBURG — East Bladen scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter Friday night and beat Lakewood 74-62 in a Carolina Conference boys’ basketball game. It was the most points the Eagles have scored this season.

Keyshawn Kemp scored 26 points to lead four East Bladen players in double figures. Tevin McLead had 16, Landyn Scott had 14 and Jaden Lewis had 10.

The Eagles (3-11, 3-2 Carolina) trailed only once, 41-40 midway through the third quarter, but pulled away after that.

Kemp scored the first basket of the decisive fourth quarter run, then made a free throw. McLean made a 3-point field goal and later added a free throw. Kemp’s three-point play gave East Bladen a 66-50 lead with 3:44 remaining.

In the varsity girls’ game, East Bladen outscored the Leopards 14-2 in the second quarter en route to a 43-28 victory.

The second quarter spree turned a tight 11-7 lead into a comfortable 25-9 advantage at halftime. Ariel Cromartie and Niyah Wooten each had four points during the run while Aaliyah Monroe, Ellen Battle and Sana’a Singletary each had a basket. East Bladen (13-2, 4-1 Carolina) built its lead to 35-13 by the end of the third quarter.

Battle led the East Bladen scoring with 14 points and Cromartie had 13.

In the junior varsity boys’ game, Lakota Schmale exploded for 33 points as the Eagles (5-9, 4-1 Carolina) claimed a 57-43 triumph. Schmale scored 24 of his points in the second half.

VARSITY BOYS: EAST BLADEN 74, LAKEWOOD 62

East Bladen (74) — Keyshawn Kemp 26, Tevin McLean 16, Khalil McKoy, John Monroe 1, Jaden Lewis 10, Landyn Scott 14, Dashon Campbell 7.

Lakewood (62) — Trevon Carr 4, Nigal McRae 8, Donovan Smith 1, Dashawn Carr 19, Juan Parker Jr. 14, Burroughs Strickland 14, Devin Jones 2, Caleb Neal.

VARSITY GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 46, LAKEWOOD 28

East Bladen (43) — Kayla Hall, Alliyah Monroe 2, Ellen Battle 14, Ariel Cromartie 13, Tylia Freeman, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 6, Jenniyah Jones, Nia McKoy 2, Niyah Wooten 6, Grayce Edwards 3.

Lakewood (28) — Takiyah Carr 10, Katilynn Martinez 2, Jasmin Crumpler, Jayla Warren, Trinity Bell 11, Eleasia Owens, Jahmai Rich 5.

JV BOYS: EAST BLADEN 57, LAKEWOOD 43

East Bladen (57) — Omar Powell, John High, Joel Lewis 8, Jason Sutton 2, Benjamin Lent 8, Lakota Schmale 33, Prince McKoy, Darnell Rouse 6.

Lakewood (43) — Jon Graham 11, Colby Gray, Chance Sessoms 19, Braeden Ingram 3, Jaimir Rich 6, Malik Rhodes 4, Camari Dates, Aaron Mack, Stevann Faircloth, Greg Martin.

Boys’ Basketball Carolina Conf All Team W-L W-L E. Columbus 5-0 5-6 W. Columbus 3-2 5-8 E. Bladen 3-2 3-11 N. Duplin 2-2 6-7 Hobbton 2-3 4-9 Lakewood 1-4 5-10 Union 1-4 3-10

Girls’ Basketball Carolina Conf All Team W-L W-L N. Duplin 5-0 12-3 E. Bladen 4-1 13-2 E. Columbus 4-1 8-4 Lakewood 3-2 9-6 Union 1-4 5-8 W. Columbus 1-5 1-10 Hobbton 0-5 0-5

