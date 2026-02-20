A Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a suspect who had multiple arrest warrants on file were shot Friday morning in the area of the 600 block of Pine Acres Road in White Oak, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The deputy and suspect were taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Names of the suspect and officers involved in the shooting have not been released.

According to a news release, the incident began about 7:40 a.m. Friday when the Bladen County 911 Call Center received an anonymous report of the suspect being in the area. A confrontation took place as deputies were trying to arrest the suspect. Shots were fired and a deputy was hit in the protective vest. Deputies returned fire, hitting the suspect.

As is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the Sheriff’s Office says it has notified the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office. Deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending a review of the case, per department regulations.

