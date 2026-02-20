BLADENBORO — Jeniyah and Racquel Whittington combined for 25 points Thursday in leading the Elizabethtown girls to a 26-23 victory against Bladenboro in Bladen County middle school basketball.

Jeniyah Whittington scored 13 points and Racquel Whittington had 12 for the Cougars (9-2), who outscored Bladenboro 8-5 in the fourth quarter to earn the win inside Willis Nance Jr. Gymnasium.

Zamani Mason scored 13 for Bladenboro (9-2).

In the boys’ game, 10 different Bladenboro players scored in a 45-20 triumph against Elizabethtown.

Jamarie Shaw led the way for the Bulldogs (9-2) with nine points. Jaylyn Hall scored seven for Elizabethtown (0-10).

In other games,

The Clarkton boys outscored Nakina 14-0 in the first half en route to a 24-12 victory. The Blue Devils (4-7) have won two straight. Travaughn Shipman scored eight points for Clarkton.

Zoey Graham scored as many points as Nakina in the Clarkton girls’ 26-13 win away from home. The Blue Devils (3-7) jumped out to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and were never headed.

In Tar Heel, the Whiteville girls outscored Tar Heel 11-1 in the third quarter in a 26-20 victory against the Panthers. Tar Heel (4-6) led 13-9 at half. Allyzon Sandoval scored 10 points, and made three 3-points, to pace the Tar Heel offense.

The Tar Heel boys lost to Whiteville. The final score was unavailable.

BOYS: BLADENBORO 45, ELIZABETHTOWN 20

Elizabethtown (20) — Khalil Moore 3, KyJuanPhillips 1, Ayden Smith 2, Malikhi Bizzell 4, Jabrel Rogers 2, Malikhi Lynn, Jaylyn Hall 7, Deshawn Bospel, Smith 1.

Bladenboro (45) — Avion Murphy, Keithan Russ 5, Jamarie Shaw 9, Ronderick Bellamy 7, Triton Bordeaux, Zion Ellison 4, Oxciel Campos 4, Brayden Freeman 5, Jayden Ruffin 4, Kamarrie Barr 2, Aaron Guyton, Tyler Thurman 3, McCarty, Rashad Johnson, Kash Purdie, Javion Johnson 2.

BOYS: CLARKTON 24, NAKINA 12

Clarkton (24) — Shawn Davisson 4, Jaylin Ballard 4, Dyson Moore 2, Travaughn Shipman 8, Markel Jacobs, Ty’Quan Jones 2, Braylan Smith, Mari Byrd, Malakye Rogers 4, Chatham Rigsbee, Aiden Wooten, Owen Hall, Levi Jackson, Trasyn Smith.

Nakina (12) — Names unavailable.

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 26, BLADENBORO 23

Elizabethtown (26) — Racquel Whittington 12, Nyashia Lyles 1, Jeniyah Whittington 13, Jennifer Stanislas, Chanel High, Janna Tandang, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner.

Bladenboro (23) — Zamani Mason 13, Kaylee Fisher, Camarri Covington, Eva Dove, Sa’bria Cobb 2, Nora Chadwick, Aubrey McKeithan 3, K’nyla Thompson, Caity McLaurin, Liz Miller, Ady Carroll 5, Paislee Alley.

GIRLS: CLARKTON 26, NAKINA 13

Clarkton (26) — Khloey Smith, Zoey Graham 13, Isabel Gardner 2, Skyy Johnson, Chyna Smith 3, Jamaya Jones 2, Ronnae McLean 2, Josi Ward, Kiarra Utley, Ruby Arnold 4, Cionni Smith, Journey Smith, Harmonie Purdie.

Nakina (13) — K. Beck 1, B. Lloyd 10, Z. Blanks 2.

GIRLS: WHITEVILLE 26, TAR HEEL 20

Whiteville (26) — M. McLean 7, E. Thompson 8, R. Rabon 3, K. Glenn 8.

Tar Heel (20) — Allyzon Sandoval 10, Brayanna Davis, Alitzel Ortiz, DeAnna Davis 4, Londyn Douglas 3, Zeniyah Pemberton 3, Ta’hari Cromartie, Jewel Drye, Betsy Martinez, Scarlet Stephens, Keydance Monroe, McKenzie Wright.

