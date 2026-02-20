ROSE HILL — Lakota Schmale poured in 34 points Thursday in the East Bladen boys’ junior varsity basketball team lost to East Columbus 64-55 in the semifinals of the Carolina Conference tournament played at Union High School.

Joel Lewis added 10 for the Eagles, who finished with a 12-10 overall record and won nine of 12 regular season conference games.

East Columbus used a strong second quarter, outsourcing the Eagles 15-4, for a 29-21 halftime lead.

Schmale scored 13 of East Bladen’s 17 points in the first quarter and 15 of the Eagles’ 19 points in the fourth quarter.

EAST BLADEN (55) — Omar Powell 7, Damian Maynor 2, Ishaq Algozy, John High, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis 10, Fox Sutton, Benjamin Lent 2, Lakota Schmale 34, Prince McKoy, Tyrone Freeman.

EAST COLUMBUS (64) — Bowen 8, Loiy 18, Spaulding 16, King 5, Bellamy 17.

