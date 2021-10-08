ECU visits Central Florida, seeking a fourth straight victory

FRIDAY • AAC Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. SATURDAY • ACC Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m. Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m. Wake Forest at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m. Florida State at Carolina, 3:30 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. • AAC SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Central Florida, 6 p.m. Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ORLANDO — East Carolina goes for its fourth straight victory on Saturday, visiting Central Florida in an American Athletic Conference college football game.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Here’s seven to know from the matchup:

• UCF has played ECU more times than any other opponent in its history, having squared off against the Pirates 19 times since starting the series in 1991. Although UCF has won each of the last five matchups, ECU holds a 10-9 lead in the all-time series.

• Coaches: Gus Malzahn, first season, 2-2 (79-40 overall); Mike Houston, 3rd season, 10-16 (90-41 overall).

• About UCF (2-2, 0-1 AAC): Losers of two straight, UCF is looking to bounce back and secure their first conference win of the season after coming up short 34-30 a week ago at Navy. Having been named the starter following Dillon Gabriel’s fractured clavicle in his throwing arm, true freshman Mikey Keene will be making his second start as a Knight and first at home. Against the Midshipmen, Keene went 16-of-26 for 178 yards throwing two touchdowns and one interception. The Knights are down a number of starters with both wide receiver Jaylon Robinson and running back Isaiah Bowser likely out vs. the Pirates with knee injuries.

• About ECU (3-2, 1-0 AAC): ECU opened the 2021 slate with a pair of losses to App State and South Carolina, but have since won three in a row at Marshall, and at home vs. Charleston Southern and Tulane. Against the Green Wave, the Pirates were balanced on offense totaling over 300 passing and rushing yards. ECU is led by junior quarterback Holton Ahlers, who has thrown for 1,266 yards and seven touchdowns, while rushing for three scores. Freshman running back Keaton Mitchel is tied for 6th in the country with 574 rushing yards.

• Keene vs. Ja’Quan McMillian: ECU sophomore cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian leads his team with 33 tackles, four interceptions and 12 pass breakups. He’s the highest-graded corner in all of college football, according to Pro Football Focus and could spell trouble for UCF’s freshman quarterback.

• UCF’s run defense vs. Keaton Mitchell: The ECU freshman running back leads the country in average yards per carry, netting about 10 a run, which could spell trouble for a Knights defense that allowed nearly 350 yards on the ground at Navy last week.

• There’s a first for everything: While Saturday’s game will be Malzahn’s first against ECU as a head coach, he did face the Pirates once as an assistant. While serving as Tulsa’s assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator, the Golden Hurricane fell 27-24 to ECU in the 2008 Conference USA Championship.

