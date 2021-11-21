RALEIGH — Thanksgiving Friday, with old rivals State and Carolina busting each other for a little more than bragging rights.

That is where we’re at following Saturday’s victories. The No. 20 Wolfpack overwhelmed Syracuse 41-17 in Carter-Finley Stadium while the Tar Heels tuned up in nonconference action, breezing past one-win Wofford 34-14 down the road in Kenan Stadium.

The big season for the preseason Top 10 Tar Heels crashed early, and they’re scuffling into the bowl season looking to deliver an upset party. The Wolfpack has steadily rolled through with the good (wins over Clemson, Florida State) and the bad (loss to No. 13 Wake Forest) to stand on the doorstep — outside looking in, mind you — of the ACC championship.

Beat the Heels and Wake loses at Boston College next Saturday, and State finally has a berth in the league title game opposite No. 18 Pitt. It is the only Big Four school yet to go. Lose, and it’s the same old same old for a program that regularly goes to bowls and hasn’t won an ACC title since 1979.

“We’re not thinking of it as that,” State’s Zonovan Knight said of the league title chase. “Ever how it works out, it works out. We’re just week by week.”

Perhaps he’s not the only one on that mindset. But rest assured, the 57,000 who will put away their turkey, their Black Friday shopping packages, and jam into this cement bowl off Trinity Road will know. They’ll make their presence felt.

“We don’t control the finish, but we do control what happens if we get a win on Senior Day against our rival,” head coach Dave Doeren was saying after the Pack won its ninth straight at home.

Laboring through a scoreless mess, State erupted late in the second quarter. Four touchdowns in the final 6:14 included one each for defense and special teams, a 28-7 halftime lead, and cruise control in the final two periods.

Knight’s 97-yard kickoff return featured banging and spinning and running free all in one play. It was electric. Drake Thomas’ 38-yard interception return flashed his Heritage High School running moves. It further stamped his candidacy for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. His brother Thayer Thomas hauled in an 8-yard score in the third quarter, evoking memories of the Buckey twins, Dave and Don, as the last Wolfpack brothers to score in the same season — in 1975.

“To make plays like that on the big stage is a great feeling,” Drake said.

Thayer agreed, noting how special it is to play in their hometown and share the field.

“He’s good with the ball in his hands,” he said.

Syracuse will tell you that about both of them.

And the Pack is glad they’re here, not to mention on Friday when the blue team rolls in.

It’s State-Carolina under the lights to close the regular season, with plenty on the line.

More than bragging rights. More than just another week.

As it should be.

