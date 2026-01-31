Sophomore Asia Smith and senior Ceonna Dennis shared scoring honors with 14 points each to lead Whiteville to a 50-32 Southeastern Conference girls’ basketball victory over West Bladen on Friday night.

The Knights (4-13. 2-4 Southeastern) are scheduled to play at Fairmont onTuesday night. Whiteville (7-10, 4-2 Southeastern) is scheduled to host South Brunswick on Tuesday.

Smith and Dennis tossed in 4 points each to spark Whiteville to an early 14-9 lead. Senior Kali Allen and sophomore Amiya McCarty buried 3-point shots for West. Sophomore Abigail Dew dropped in a basket, and McCarty tacked on a free throw.

Senior Natalee Sykes nailed a 3-point shot, freshman Haley Taylor popped in a basket, and McCarty made a free throw to keep the Knights within 23-15 at halftime.

Naylani Shaw threw in a 3-ball and a free throw to lead a 16-5 Whiteville surge in the third period that opened up a 39-20 lead. Dew bombed in a 3-point shot for West, and freshman Hadley Dove pumped in a basket in the period.

McCarty drained another 3-ball and 2 more baskets in the final quarter and led the Knights with 12 points.

JV GIRLS

Logan Powers fired in 11 of her 13 points in the first half as West Bladen took a 13-11 halftime lead Friday en route to a 21-18 victory over Whiteville.

The Knights improved to 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play and are 5-3 overall.

Powers drained a 3-point basket and 4 other baskets in the opening half, and teammate Zir’rihana White added a basket.

Serenity Council pumped in 2 baskets and 2 free throws in the 2nd half and Powers dropped in another bucket to keep the Lady Knights on top. Council finished with 6 points.

JV BOYS

Quatez Shaw pumped in 10 of his game-high 16 points during a 19-10 closing run that rallied Whiteville to a 45-42 victory over West Bladen.

It was the first conference loss for the Knights (10-4, 5-1 Southeastern) who still are in first place.

West Bladen raced to a 19-4 early lead as Shyron Thompson pounded the paint for four baskets, and Jace Lesane and Isaiah Minus netted two baskets each.

A pair of 3-balls by Shaw and one by Tommie Harvey ignited the Wolfpack rally in the fourth quarter. Sincere McKinley filled up the rims with three baskets and two free throws in the quarter for West.

McKinley topped the Knight scoring with 15 points and Minus followed with 11.

VARSITY GIRLS: WHITEVILLE 50, WEST BLADEN 32

Whiteville (50) — Jade Miller 2, Jashai Robbs 2, Anelia Thompson, Naylani Shaw 9, Comayah Jackson 1, Asia Smith 14, Erianna Green 4, Demeria Phillips 4, Ceonna Dennis 14.

West Bladen (32) — Amiya McCarty 12, Haley Taylor 2, Harmony Richardson, Hadley Dove 6, Abigail Dew 5, Saniya Martin, Kali Allen 3, Natalee Sykes 4, Abigail Dicicco.

JV BOYS: WHITEVILLE 45, WEST BLADEN 42

Whiteville (45) — Ja’Quan McKinnis 11, Terry Phillips 4, Tommie Harvey 5, Luke McLean 9, Will Gore, Quatez Shaw 16, Nishan Pridgen, Steven Thompson, Jude Skipper, Jace Long, Tre’Avion Shipman, Luke Simmons.

West Bladen (42) — Parker Bourhill, Drake Gause 1, Jace Lesane 4, Isaiah Minus 11, Gaston Russ 2, Sincere McKinley 15, Shyron Thompson 9, Sterling Davis, Jarvis McMillian, Jeremiah Bryan, Rylan Bordeaux.

JV GIRLS: WEST BLADEN 21, WHITEVILLE 18

West Bladen (21) — Abigail Dew, Lauryn Lesane, Damonyque Blackwell, Logan Powers 13, Zir’rihana White 2, Hadley Dove, Serenity Council 6, Abigail Dicicco.

Whiteville (18) — Izerian Brown 1, Ciara Coard 3, Kay’Brean Munn 2, Shyella Shaw, Jordan Pierce, Kanara Stackhouse 4, Christian Taylor, Saniyah York 4, Brianna Lopez 4.

Girls’ Basketball Southeastern Conf All Team W-L W-L Fairmont 5-0 18-1 South Brunswick 5-1 12-2 Whiteville 4-2 8-10 West Bladen 2-4 4-13 South Columbus 1-5 3-14 Red Springs 0-4 2-14

