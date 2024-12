BLADENBORO — Revival at Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church is March 16-20.

Services are each night at 7:30, with the Rev. Eddie Carter of Red Springs bringing the messages.

Carter has been in Christian ministry 22 years, including more than six as the pianist for the Anchormen. His wife Sherry is also a gospel singer.

Oak Grove is about five miles out of Bladenboro off N.C. 242 on Oak Grove Church Road. The pastor is the Rev. James H. Nobles.

All are invited.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_faith-2-worship-with-us.jpg