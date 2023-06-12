ELIZABETHTOWN — The term “food desert” is used to describe the lack of accessibility to affordable healthy food options for low-income residents in urban communities but what about in the rural areas? Rural areas are unique due to their close proximity to farmers’ markets. In contrast, most urban communities lack them but that doesn’t mean the problem of food insecurity doesn’t exist in rural areas. Affordable food in America tends to come in the form of drive-thru restaurants and microwave dinners which isn’t bad in moderation but it’s far from quality food. Trying to find a healthy option at an affordable cost is near zero percent when driving down S. Poplar St. in Elizabethtown.

The average American tends to eat out at least three times a week according to a survey poll made by OnePoll US in 2019. The fast food industry is a multi-billion dollar business and consumers continue to flood through restaurant doors despite inflation affecting pricing on restaurant menus. Rural communities rely heavily on agriculture to keep their local economy afloat and the agriculture industry is an integral part of the nation’s supply chain.

Bladen County has made a name for its fresh produce and there are several local farmers markets sprinkled throughout its borders. The Cape Fear Farmers Market has provided the town of Elizabethtown with fresh homegrown food for years and has given local farmers an outlet to sell their goods. Ideally, rural areas are fortunate to have access to fresh food right at the source but the unfortunate catch for many is that fresh food comes at a hefty cost. The current rate of inflation for groceries has continued to spike since 2020 and people’s wages haven’t seen any substantial increase to keep up with rising costs.

The financial strain that inflation has caused is widespread and rural communities have not been immune to the frustrations at the checkout line. Data collected from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Americans are increasingly turning to dining out versus spending money at the grocery store. The Census estimated that Americans have spent over $95 billion in the first two months of this year alone and that number continues to trend upward as 2023 speeds along.

The median household income of Bladen County is $39,259 according to the most recent U.S. Census and it’s the 70th most populated county out of 100 in NC. The median household income for the state is around $60,516 and that ranks 29th in the nation according to a personal finance report from Wallethub. Data collected from the most recent Census in 2021 suggest that 1 out of 5 people in Bladen County live in poverty and 28.8% of residents are on food stamps. Residents in the most rural of areas in Bladen County have to commute to Elizabethtown for their nearest Walmart and Foodlion.

Bladen County is known as the “Mother of All Counties” based on its sheer size and it ranks fourth in the state for total land area. Local residents across the county have to factor in the cost of commuting to Walmart or Foodlion while they budget out their grocery list if afforded a vehicle. Due to Bladen County being a large rural area, there isn’t a bussing system in place to get residents to and from places but many residents have the option to use the Bladen Area Rural Transportation System or BARTS for short.

The term food security was coined at the 1996 World Food Summit and is defined as “when all people, at all times, have physical and economic access to sufficient safe and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.” Food security has long been a problem in NC prior to the untimely lockdown in 2020 and the state was cited to be above-average for overall household food insecurity according to research by the USADA in 2019.

NC also had the eleventh highest child food insecurity rate at 19.3% according to Feeding America in 2019. Over 34 million Americans experience hunger and that includes 1 in 8 children. The trickle-down effect of throbbing stomachs can affect a child’s mental state, behavior, and their educational pursuits. Bladen County Schools in their effort to support their students during the summer has offered a Summer Feeding Program that starts on June 12th. The program will serve breakfast and lunch to kids 18 years old or younger to keep kids fed while school is out.

African-Americans are twice as likely to experience food insecurity than their white and non-Hispanic neighbors. Senior citizens are the fastest-growing food-insecure population in the country and this can spell bad news for many with underlying health conditions. Studies from the PLoS Journal suggest simple adjustments to one’s diet can add years onto a person’s lifespan by at least 13 years. Heart disease has been the leading cause of death for adults in America for the last 70 years according to the CDC. The national uninsured rate fell to 8 percent for all ages in 2022 making it the lowest in the country’s history.

It becomes increasingly harder to put food on the table as food prices continue to ascend, making the saying of “health is wealth” more than just a figure of speech. The solution to curbing hunger is community togetherness and practicing healthy lifestyle choices. Food pantries are a simple way to combat hunger and food insecurity for those in need.

Bladen Crisis Food Pantry is located at 208 S Morehead St. in Elizabethtown for men, women, and children who do not qualify for food stamps. Bladen Crisis Pantry is open once a week on Thursday from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and is open to senior citizens that are 62+ on the first and third Thursday, while all others are welcome on the second and fourth Thursday.