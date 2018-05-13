Girl Scouts celebrate motherly role-models this Mother’s Day

As a Girl Scout volunteer, adults help girls lo learn, grow, and unleash their inner G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader). Whether a Girl Scout volunteer is a mother or not, they serve as motherly figures to the girls as they teach them important life skills, serve as role models, and encourage girls to pursue their passions and dreams. This support system is imperative to the Girl Scout mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character that make the world a better place.

This Mother’s Day, Girl Scouts is celebrating all of the motherly figures that make a difference in the lives of girls. When a person signs up to be a Girl Scout troop leader, they are helping develop the next generation of female leaders by having a great impact on these girls and their journeys. Girl Scout volunteers provide life-changing opportunities and memories that last a lifetime, especially when girls are spending these adventures with someone they look up to and care about.

“Being a Girl Scout volunteer has been the most formative experience in my adult life!” said Cindy Sortisio, long-time Girl Scout volunteer, troop leader, service unit leader, and more. “As a troop leader, it has been a privilege to have a front row seat to watch my daughter and her troop-mates grow from inquisitive, rambunctious five-year-olds to thoughtful, ambitious college students. Really, it was not just passively watching: I had a hand in actively guiding and supporting girls on their journey to adulthood. What an absolute honor and privilege!”

In addition to providing motherly figures and role models, Girl Scouts is a great opportunity for girls and their mothers to spend more time together. Girl Scout troop #249 recently used their Girl Scout Cookie Program proceeds to go on a mother-daughter trip to Savannah, Georgia, the Girl Scout birthplace. This trip gave girls the opportunity to explore a new place and learn new things, while the mothers guided the girls and supported their girl-led experience. Trips like these reinforce female leadership and provide quality time for girls, their mothers, and their troop leaders to build memories and strengthen relationships.

Girl Scout volunteers help implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience – a collection of activities and experiences girls have while they earn badges, sell cookies, go on exciting trips, explore the outdoors at one of four exciting camps, and do Take Action projects that make the world a better place. There’s no better feeling than watching a girl conquer her challenges, venture beyond her comfort zone, and realize how awesome it is to be a girl and a Girl Scout.

To learn more or become a volunteer, visit www.nccoastalpines.org or call 800-284-4475.