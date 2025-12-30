When Keith and Anne Rose are not busy with their 7 children, they are building a working farm. According to the couple, it is In God’s perfect timing, they were able to start their own small business. The business helps commercial and residential property from any menacing and damaging wildlife. Within the next year, Rose Wildlife Solutions will be offering pest control solutions too. Therefore, the company will not only provide services for removal, trapping and exclusion of wildlife, but will also provide services for pest control.

Keith Rose may be a snake whisperer, but he definitely is not afraid of them - and has no problem removing them from where they are not wanted.

ELIZABETHTOWN – Rose Wildlife Solutions, LLC Introduced a new family-owned small business nestled in Bladen County and servicing all the surrounding counties.

This business is a natural progression after a culmination of 25 years of experience with wildlife. Jeffrey Keith Rose is the owner and operator of Rose Wildlife Solutions along with Anne Rose, his wife.

“We both grew up in Charleston, South Carolina,” Anne said. “We met at college in Charleston and went our separate ways for many years. We found each other again and married in 2018. We decided we would rather invest in some land than live in a very expensive and busy city that Charleston had become. By 2019 we bought a major fixer upper here on Dowd Dairy Road and lived in a tiny trailer while we spent three years fixing up our home.”

Keith Rose earned a bachelor’s degree at the College of Charleston in Biology, and he is a plant and wildlife biologist. As a small boy, Keith never had a fear of snakes. His poor mother suffered watching her fearless, undaunted boy roaming the woods in Charleston’s undeveloped lands.

It was a different place back in the 80s and 90s. One afternoon, Keith’s mother discovered her 5-year-old boy walking very proudly down the street with a string in his hands. Once the scene came into focus, she realized the other end of that string was tied to the head of a copperhead snake.

Unbelievably unharmed and unalarmed, this child was only disappointed that he was unable to keep his new pet. Rose was a natural Boy Scout and eventually attained his Eagle Scout certificate. Among his many jobs over the years, he worked for the biology department for a doctor who was in charge of plant taxonomy and field botany. He worked as a TA teaching her labs for a 3-year period.

Then, Rose was hired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as a biologist for four years helping environments recuperate after major natural disasters. Eventually, Rose found his way back to the Carolinas and decided to work for Trutech as a wildlife specialist.

He gained vast experience in trapping, removing and excluding unwanted animals from people’s homes and businesses. Keith and his family decided to settle on a small farm in White Oak, North Carolina.

“My husband had to heal from major back surgery and other complications,” she said. “Then, he started a long and involved process of getting the many licenses required for him to open his own wildlife and pest control company.”

The entire family is involved in the business, and the business is all about respecting the environment.

“Our blended family has 7 children,” she said. “I’ve been homeschooling 4 of them for the last couple of years.”

When they are not busy with their 7 children they are building a working farm. According to Keith Rose, it is In God’s perfect timing, they were able to start their own small business. The business helps commercial and residential property from any menacing and damaging wildlife. Within the next year, Rose Wildlife Solutions will be offering pest control solutions too. Therefore, the company will not only provide services for removal, trapping and exclusion of wildlife, but will also provide services for pest control.

Family-owned and operated, Rose Wildlife Solutions is helping farmers, businesses and residences. Livestock can be affected greatly by surrounding wildlife.

“A major rodent infestation can waste feed and spread disease resulting in devastating economic losses,” he said. We tailor each project to its uniquely specific needs. We also provide homeowners with a sense of peace and security when a bat, snake, bird, rat or raccoon comes trying to take up residence in a home. It is important to remember that certain wildlife tend to carry rabies and other pathogenic diseases. You should consult a trained professional before trying to handle wildlife on your own.”

The family puts God first, the family second and their obligations to their calling third.

“Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.’ So, God created man in His own image; in the image of God, He created him; male and female He created them. Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.” – Genesis 1:26-28

Call or email with any questions: Rose Wildlife Solutions, LLC rosewildlife.com 910.874.6905 You can also visit their website at: https://www.rosewildlife.com/