This year’s Blue Star recipe was chosen the best and most popular of the year by both those who have eaten it and those who have cooked it.

Looking for something a bit different for your Labor Day end of summer bash – or looking ahead to an intimate New Year’s Eve?

If you are planning to have a couple of good friends and family to join you, here is the perfect ‘do ahead’ meal that will start you off to an amazing New Year! Braising ribs is easy as it cooks for a long period of time in either a Dutch oven or slow cooker.

I used the Dutch oven method. Short Ribs come either bone-in or boneless. I prefer bone-in as the marrow is what gives this recipe such intense flavor.

Here is your shopping list:

1. Garlic Infused Olive Oil (Olive Oil plus ¼ Cup of thinly sliced garlic)

2. 4 lbs. Short Ribs (or enough for 2 per person)

3. 1 Large Onion Chopped

4. 2 Large Carrots Chopped

5. 2 Large Celery Stalks Chopped

6. 3 sprigs of fresh thyme (or 2 tsp dried thyme)

7. 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

8. 2 bay leaves

9. 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

10. 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

11. 2 Cups Dry Red Wine

12. 2 Cups of Beef “Stock”

13. Salt and Pepper to Taste

14. Fresh Chopped Parsley for garnish

Preheat Oven to 325 degrees. In a Dutch oven (or large ovenproof pot), add about 2 tbsp of the garlic infused olive oil over medium heat. Season the short ribs generously with salt and pepper.

Sear until browned on all sides (this is important so that the juices and flavor stay within the meat). Remove the ribs and set aside.

Add more olive oil and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the carrots, celery and onion and sauté for about 5-7 minutes. Add the tomato paste (and sliced garlic if you did not use the garlic infused olive oil).

Cook for about two minutes.

Deglaze with the Red Wine and bring to a simmer continuing to scrape any browned bits from the bottom of the pot until the alcohol in the wine burns off. Add The beef Stock, Thyme, Rosemary, Bay Leaves, Worcestershire sauce and balsamic vinegar to the pot. Stir to combine.

Submerge the Ribs into the pot, cover with a lid and place in the oven for about three hours or until fork tender and meat is falling off the bone.

Remove the short ribs from the pot. In another pot, Strain and discard the vegetables from the liquid. Put the liquid back into the pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to a simmer until the liquid reaches a thick gravy-like texture (the tomato paste is what helps to reaching this consistency) which will be down to about one-half (about 10 minutes).

Be patient with this part as it’s what makes this recipe the bomb! (If you find it is still too liquidy, remove the pot from the stove and take 3 tabs of cold unsalted butter and swirl into the gravy). Remove the meat from the bone (if it hasn’t already fallen off) and place on individual plates atop smashed potatoes. Dress with the gravy and garnish with parsley.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. In addition, she is a North Carolina Press Association award winner for her writing. To reach her or email a picture of one of her recipes that you’ve tried, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia