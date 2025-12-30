“A huge Congratulations to our delightful little Elf Scavenger Hunt Winner Madison Ward! Madison stopped by and received all her fantastic prizes and was absolutely thrilled! Thank you to all of our participating merchants who made this possible,” The Elizabethtown-White Lake Chamber of Commerce’s Amy Hudsaon said. Participating merchants: Amy’s Leinwand’s of Elizabethtown People’s Emporium Inc Whimsical Florist and Gifts Lu Mil Vineyard Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe Barefoot Brew Bladen Builders Supply Burney’s Sweets & More of Elizabethtown Simple Treasures Traxx Chic Vintiques Ugly Duck Bait & Tackle Market on Main