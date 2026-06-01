Bladen-Columbus N.C. A&T Alumni Chapter award scholarships

The Bladen-Columbus N.C. A&T State University Alumni Chapter awarded nine scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Receiving scholarships were:

• The Mary McLean Andrews Scholarship was awarded to East Bladen High School’s Danyelle LaShay Cotton. She will receive $1,000 toward a Music Performance. She is the daughter of Alexander and Andrice Cotton.

• Raheem Djbrell Lewis of East Bladen High School is a recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Lewis toward a Kinesiology major. He is the son of Beonka McKinnon.

• The Gregory George Memorial Scholarship was awarded to West Bladen High School’s Justin Caleb Spaulding. He will receive $2,000 toward a major in Engineering. He is the son of Eric Spaulding and Erica Thompson.

• Jyra Chierra Best of West Bladen High School is a recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. She will receive $1,000 toward a major in Nursing. She is the daughter of Berry Best and Charisse Singletary.

• The Johnnie Peterkin Memorial Scholarship was presented to Braedon Makye Jenkins of East Columbus High School. Jenkins will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward a major in Computer Science. He is the son of Brandon Jenkins and Latoya Steele.

• The Tillie Peterkin Memorial Scholarship was presented to Bryce Makell Jenkins of East Columbus High School. Jenkins will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward a major in Computer Science. He is the son of Brandon Jenkins and Latoya Steele.

• Devon Jaleil Jenrette is a recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. The East Columbus High School graduate will receive $1,000 toward a major in Information Technology. He is the son of Jeff and Tameca Jenrette.

• East Columbus High School’s Jaylen Armani Brown is a recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. He will receive $1,000 toward a major in Business. He is the son of Michael Brown and Constence Chatman.

• The Tonya LaDeen Powell Scholarship was presented to TyAjia Ronnise Evans of West Columbus High School. She will receive a $2,000 scholarship towards a major in Pre-Nursing. She is the daughter of TyRail Evans and Crystal Frink.