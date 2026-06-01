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Bladen-Columbus N.C. A&T Alumni Chapter award scholarships

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in ,
Bladen-Columbus N.C. A&T Alumni Chapter scholarship receipients are, top row, from left, Danyella Cotton, Raheem Lewis, Justin Spaulding and Jyra Best, bottom row, from left, Braedon Jenkins, Bryce Jenkins, Devon Jenrette, Jaylen Brown and TyAjia Evans. Contributed photo

Bladen-Columbus N.C. A&T Alumni Chapter scholarship receipients are, top row, from left, Danyella Cotton, Raheem Lewis, Justin Spaulding and Jyra Best, bottom row, from left, Braedon Jenkins, Bryce Jenkins, Devon Jenrette, Jaylen Brown and TyAjia Evans.

Contributed photo

The Bladen-Columbus N.C. A&T State University Alumni Chapter awarded nine scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Receiving scholarships were:

• The Mary McLean Andrews Scholarship was awarded to East Bladen High School’s Danyelle LaShay Cotton. She will receive $1,000 toward a Music Performance. She is the daughter of Alexander and Andrice Cotton.

• Raheem Djbrell Lewis of East Bladen High School is a recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Lewis toward a Kinesiology major. He is the son of Beonka McKinnon.

• The Gregory George Memorial Scholarship was awarded to West Bladen High School’s Justin Caleb Spaulding. He will receive $2,000 toward a major in Engineering. He is the son of Eric Spaulding and Erica Thompson.

• Jyra Chierra Best of West Bladen High School is a recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. She will receive $1,000 toward a major in Nursing. She is the daughter of Berry Best and Charisse Singletary.

• The Johnnie Peterkin Memorial Scholarship was presented to Braedon Makye Jenkins of East Columbus High School. Jenkins will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward a major in Computer Science. He is the son of Brandon Jenkins and Latoya Steele.

• The Tillie Peterkin Memorial Scholarship was presented to Bryce Makell Jenkins of East Columbus High School. Jenkins will receive a $1,000 scholarship toward a major in Computer Science. He is the son of Brandon Jenkins and Latoya Steele.

• Devon Jaleil Jenrette is a recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. The East Columbus High School graduate will receive $1,000 toward a major in Information Technology. He is the son of Jeff and Tameca Jenrette.

• East Columbus High School’s Jaylen Armani Brown is a recipient of The Alumni Chapter Scholarship. He will receive $1,000 toward a major in Business. He is the son of Michael Brown and Constence Chatman.

• The Tonya LaDeen Powell Scholarship was presented to TyAjia Ronnise Evans of West Columbus High School. She will receive a $2,000 scholarship towards a major in Pre-Nursing. She is the daughter of TyRail Evans and Crystal Frink.

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