DUBLIN – Bladen Community College (BCC) is inviting prospective students to explore high demand, high-impact careers through its Associate in Engineering (AE) degree program; a streamlined and affordable pathway to North Carolina’s public Bachelor of Science in Engineering programs.

The Associate in Engineering degree is a planned program of study consisting of a minimum of 60 semester hours of credit (SHC). The curriculum is carefully designed to prepare students for academic success and competitive transfer by emphasizing critical skills in reading, writing, oral communication, fundamental mathematics, and basic computer use.

The AE degree includes required general education and engineering prerequisite courses that are accepted by all state-funded Bachelor of Science in Engineering programs in North Carolina. Students who follow the prescribed degree progression plan will meet entrance requirements for these programs and may apply without taking additional or duplicative coursework, saving both time and money.

While admission to engineering programs is competitive and not guaranteed, the AE degree provides a strong and recognized foundation. To be eligible for transfer under the Associate in Engineering to Bachelor of Science in Engineering Articulation Agreement, students must: Earn a grade of “C” or better in each course and Maintain an overall GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

Applicants must be high school graduates or the equivalent to enroll. Upon successful completion of all program requirements, students will earn an Associate in Engineering degree from Bladen Community College.

Strong Employment Outlook Engineering remains one of the most in-demand career fields nationwide. Graduates who continue on to earn a bachelor’s degree in engineering may pursue careers in areas such as: Aerospace Engineers, Architectural and Engineering Managers, Bioengineers and Biomedical Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Electronics Engineers (except computer), Health and Safety Engineers (except mining safety), Industrial Engineers

“These careers offer strong earning potential, long-term job stability, and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in industries that shape our future,” said a BCC representative. “The Associate in Engineering program at Bladen Community College is an excellent first step.”

Start Local. Transfer Strong. Bladen Community College is committed to student success by providing small class sizes, personalized support, and an affordable pathway to four-year engineering degrees.

Students can begin their journey close to home while preparing for some of the most competitive and rewarding careers available. For more information about the Associate in Engineering program or how to apply, visit BladenCC.edu or contact the BCC Admissions Office at 910.879.5500.