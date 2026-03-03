Weston Hilburn had three hits and drove in four runs and Tyler Lewis struck out 13 over five innings Monday night as West Bladen beat Lumberton 11-3 in a non-conference high school baseball game.
The game originally was scheduled to be played at West Bladen, but moved to Lumberton on Monday morning.
The Knights (2-0) broke it open with seven runs in the sixth inning, using RBI singles from Jonah Bryan and Ashton Davis along with a two-run double from Hilburn that highlighted the uprising.
Hunter Hester had a two-run triple in the third. Aidan Trinidad and Lewis each had two hits as West Bladen collected 13 hits. J.T. Hepler, Chase Bryan and Jackson Smith also had hits.
Lewis struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings, yielded seven hits, two runs and a walk. Chase Bryan gave up a run on two hits with two strikeouts over the final two innings.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Varsity: West Bladen 11, Lumberton 3
JV: West Bladen at Lumberton
RECREATION
Basketball
10-12-Year-Old Girls
Mercury 9, Sky 0
10-12-Year-Old Boys
Heat 27, Pacers 17
Knicks 26, Celtics 23
Mavericks 23, Warriors 20
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
West Brunswick at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.
Softball
North Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.
West Brunswick at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
South Columbus at East Bladen, 5 p.m.
West Bladen at North Brunswick, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.
RECREATION
Basketball
10-12-Year-Old Girls at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Sparks vs. Mercury, 6:30 p.m.
7-9-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Bears vs. Gators, 5:45 p.m.
Yellow Jackets vs. Longhorns, 7:15 p.m.
Blue Devils vs. Huskies, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Tennis
West Bladen at East Bladen, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
East Bladen at New Hanover, 5 p.m.
To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].