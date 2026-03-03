Weston Hilburn had three hits and drove in four runs and Tyler Lewis struck out 13 over five innings Monday night as West Bladen beat Lumberton 11-3 in a non-conference high school baseball game.

The game originally was scheduled to be played at West Bladen, but moved to Lumberton on Monday morning.

The Knights (2-0) broke it open with seven runs in the sixth inning, using RBI singles from Jonah Bryan and Ashton Davis along with a two-run double from Hilburn that highlighted the uprising.

Hunter Hester had a two-run triple in the third. Aidan Trinidad and Lewis each had two hits as West Bladen collected 13 hits. J.T. Hepler, Chase Bryan and Jackson Smith also had hits.

Lewis struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings, yielded seven hits, two runs and a walk. Chase Bryan gave up a run on two hits with two strikeouts over the final two innings.

MONDAY, MARCH 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: West Bladen 11, Lumberton 3

JV: West Bladen at Lumberton

RECREATION

Basketball

10-12-Year-Old Girls

Mercury 9, Sky 0

10-12-Year-Old Boys

Heat 27, Pacers 17

Knicks 26, Celtics 23

Mavericks 23, Warriors 20

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Brunswick at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Softball

North Brunswick at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Brunswick at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

South Columbus at East Bladen, 5 p.m.

West Bladen at North Brunswick, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

RECREATION

Basketball

10-12-Year-Old Girls at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Sparks vs. Mercury, 6:30 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Bears vs. Gators, 5:45 p.m.

Yellow Jackets vs. Longhorns, 7:15 p.m.

Blue Devils vs. Huskies, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

West Bladen at East Bladen, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen at New Hanover, 5 p.m.

