Well, it seems not everyone agrees that there’s plenty to do in Bladen County in spite of it, admittedly, lacking in some areas of entertainment. Here’s some of the reaction from Facebook about last week’s column.

“Close your eyes and pretend you’re having fun somewhere else.”

“How about some stuff people actually want to do?”

“None of that interests me.”

“This man is delusional!!! There is absolutely not a dang thing to do here!!”

“There isn’t anything to do.”

Other folks had some intriguing ideas such as building a civic center that could host various events, a bowling alley, drive-in theater or volunteering with a local fire department. Others mentioned visiting historic Harmony Hall or cycling the trails at Brown’s Creek in Elizabethtown.

Sincerely, thank you for the comments. It’s a great discussion to have.

For those who believe there’s nothing, or not much, to do here, what would you like to see? Can it be supported if someone took the chance to create the business? If it’s something you wanted, would you patronize it? If not, then the business will fail and we’ll be back where we started.

Looking for “fun” things to do is in the eyes of the beholder. Sometimes you have to break your routine and try something different.

I’ve had to do that over the past month since filling in while Champion Media searches for your new editor of The Bladen Journal.

Recently the 82nd Airborne Division All American Band and Chorus performed a free concert inside Bladen Community College’s auditorium. All you had to do was show up, have a seat and be entertained. The East Bladen High School band was sensational in a 30-minute preshow.

The pre-interim editor in me would have noticed the concert was being held and then sat at home and watched TV. In an effort to produce the best print and online product possible for the Bladen Journal, I went to the concert.

Guess what? I really, really enjoyed it.

Bladen County celebrated Trail Festival Weekend recently at various locations. My wife and I opted to visit Camp Clearwater mainly because she loves Brunswick stew. As you might presume, Brunswick stew was being served as part of a fundraiser for the Mountains-to-Sea Trail campaign. I chose the chicken and pastry that Adam Smith also had prepared. We also got a demonstration of the “Explore Here” Bladen County historical app.

The pre-interim editor in me would have noticed all of the events and then sat at home and watched TV. Instead, we drove to a nearly desolate wintertime White Lake.

Guess what? We really, really enjoyed it.

There was a two-day disc golf tournament held at Lu Mil Vineyard. Almost 80 players participated. Many of the players were from out of town and spent a Saturday night in a cabin at the vineyard. I’d be shocked if there’s not already discussions for another tournament.

The pre-interim editor in me would have read about the tournament and then sat at home and watched TV. Instead, I went and was amazed when a woman curved her disc around a towering hay bale from about 40 yards out and directly into the basket.

Guess what? I really, really enjoyed it.

I headed out to the First in Freedom Festival at Harmony Hall on an overcast, chilly Sunday afternoon. I had been to Harmony Hall several times many years ago. The late Bobby Lewis taught me how to throw an axe and have it stick in a big chunk of wood. Admittedly, that skill hasn’t come up much in life, but I was thrilled when I learned how.

The pre-interim editor in me would have learned about the event and then sat at home and watched TV. Instead, I went, checked out the house and the grounds and got to wear my new heavy coat designed for colder weather.

Guess what? I really, really enjoyed it.

We could use more “fun” indoor activities during cold or inclement weather, but the point is that an activity can be “fun” if you decide it will be “fun.” If it turns out it’s not “fun” for you, then don’t go back. That’s just fine.

I’ll likely go to more local events even when my interim editor days have ended. Bladen County has a lot to offer if you decide to give it a chance.

