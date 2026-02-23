“There’s nothing to do in Bladen County!”

If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a million times since moving here March 1, 1978.

WRONG!

WRONG!

AND WRONG!

There’s plenty to do in Bladen County if you choose.

No, we don’t have a huge shopping mall like you’ll find in metropolitan areas such as Wilmington, Raleigh and Charlotte. We also don’t have strip clubs, at least as far as I know, like those big cities, which is a good thing.

No, you no longer can buy a new car from a dealership in Bladen County.

No, you can’t take a date or your family to a movie theater in Bladen County.

Yes, you’ll have to travel outside of Bladen County for all of those things. That’s all well and good, although I would strongly recommend avoiding those strip clubs in those big cities as I’ve always done, but, if you are of age, then you can decide for yourself.

I’ve learned, after only three weeks filling in while Champion Media searches for a new editor for the Journal, why Bladen County has become known as “Mother Nature’s Playground.”

Outdoor adventures await at Jones Lake State Park and Singletary Lake State Park that were developed around the Carolina Bays. White Lake brings a resort-style feel with a water park, miniature golf, packed campgrounds, an amusement area and a large meeting venue for a variety of events.

There’s Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest off Sweet Home Church Road, which features a diverse ecosystem and unique historical displays and relics. I’m ashamed to admit that I’ve never visited. That needs to change.

Bladen County Park located between Clarkton and Elizabethtown is second-to-none. There are four lighted baseball/softball fields, two lighted football/soccer fields, a picnic shelter, modern playground and walking trails along with basketball and tennis courts. I remember when it was just woodland. Never imagined it would be what it is today.

Bladen County Parks & Recreation offers athletic programs for young and old. Bladenboro, Clarkton, Dublin, Elizabethtown and Tar Heel have youth baseball programs. Leinwand Park in Elizabethtown and McLean Park in Bladenboro are great places for a game. Bladenboro Parks & Recreation offers several activities, especially for youngsters. Did you know a pickleball court just opened at Clarkton’s E.J. Cox Park?

Want to be entertained? Check out Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery’s concert series which brings amazing acts to our neck of the woods. There’s always something going on at Lu Mil Vineyard, including its stunning Christmas lights show and, last weekend, a disc golf tournament. Bladen Community College offers free concerts and lectures as well as its popular Touch-A-Truck event.

More of a festival person? Bladen County offers the White Lake Water Festival in mid-May, Dublin’s Peanut Festival in September and Bladenboro’s Beast Fest in October. A new addition to the lineup is Clarkton’s Spring Meet on Railroad Street on Memorial Day.

Like things a bit quieter or more relaxed? Stop by one of the Bladen County Public Library branches in Elizabethtown, Bladenboro or Clarkton. Each branch offers a book club if you’re a voracious reader, but there’s much more available than books. It’s a great place to read The Bladen Journal. How’s that for a shameless plug?

Hungry? Many of the national chains have locations, but it’s the local eateries that are the best. There’s everything from bar-be-cue, country style, burgers, subs, pizzas and steaks. The restaurants are too numerous to mention, but you’ll leave with a full belly.

There are civic clubs always looking for new members. It’s impossible to count the number of churches in Bladen County and the many outreach programs that are offered.

There’s probably a million other things to do here that I haven’t thought to mention. I bet you know many more.

No, we don’t have a movie theater, you can’t buy a new car nor fight the crowds in a massive mall. Life here is a bit slower, thankfully, but there is a lot to offer in Bladen County.

Don’t let the nay-sayers get the better of you. Get out and enjoy. This new role with the Journal, however long it turns out to be, has shown me there’s plenty to do here. It’s waiting for us. Jump in.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].