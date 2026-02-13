Retiring State Rep. William Brisson received the N.C. Ag Partnership Award on Feb. 5 for his decades of service to agriculture, rural communities and the state. The event was held at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.

The 76-year-old Brisson has represented House District 22, which includes Bladen and a portion of Sampson counties, since 2006. He lives in Dublin.

Jeffery Turner of Murphy Family Ventures, which sponsors the award, accepted the award on Brisson’s behalf.

Brisson built a reputation as a steady and trusted voice for rural North Carolina, consistently carrying the concerns of farmers, small towns, and families with him to Raleigh, said a news release from N.C. Ag Partnership.

Over the course of his legislative career, Brisson focused on strengthening rural communities through support for agriculture, local schools, healthcare access, infrastructure, and broadband expansion, according to the news release. His work reflected a deep understanding of the region he called home and a commitment to preserving North Carolina’s agricultural heritage while positioning rural communities for long-term success.

State Sen. Lisa Barnes received the Ag Champion of the Year Award, which recognizes a current public leader whose work in state government demonstrates a sustained commitment to advancing agriculture, agribusiness, and rural communities through policy leadership and advocacy.

“The Farm Show Dinner allows us to recognize leaders whose service has strengthened North Carolina agriculture and the rural communities it supports,” North Carolina Ag Partnership Chairman Peter Daniel said. “Both of this year’s honorees exemplify the commitment and leadership that continue to move our state’s agricultural community forward.”