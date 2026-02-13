LAKE WACCAMAW — K.J. Thurman scored seven points in overtime Thursday in lifting East Columbus to a 51-45 overtime win against East Bladen in a boys’ basketball regular season finale.

The win gives the Gators (11-9, 9-3 Carolina) the top seed in next week’s conference tournament because of its two wins as co-champion West Columbus ( 11-11, 9-3 Carolina).

East Bladen (7-15, 7-5 Carolina) will await the winner between North Duplin and Lakewood to determine its tournament seeding.

Kevon Stackhouse and Thurman led East Columbus in scoring with 10 points apiece.

Jaden Lewis scored 11 points and Landyn Scott had 10 for East Bladen, which played without leading scorer Keyshawn Kemp.

In the girls’ game, Malia Graham scored 21 points as East Columbus won 47-30 to clinch the Carolina Conference championship.

The Gators (15-5, 10-2 Carolina) finished atop the league when Lakewood defeated North Duplin 51-42 to finish tied for second place.

East Bladen (17-6, 8-4 Carolina) finished fourth in the conference and is scheduled to host Union on Monday in the first round of the tournament.

Niyah Wooten scored nine points to lead East Bladen. The Eagles were outscored 27-15 in the second half.

East Columbus won the junior varsity boys’ game 38-26. Joel Lewis netted 12 points for the Eagles (10-12, 9-3 Carolina)

In the JV girls’ game, East Bladen reached double figures in wins with a 22-4 triumph. The Eagles (10-4, 4-0 Carolina) led 10-0 at half. Zariyah Riddy led the way with 13 points.

VARSITY BOYS: EAST COLUMBUS 51, EAST BLADEN 45 (OT)

East Bladen (45) — Tevin McLean 6, Khalil McKoy 4, John Monroe 7, Jaden Lewis 11, Landyn Scott 10, Conner Hill, Dashon Campbell 4, Yoni Gonzales 3.

East Columbus (51) — K.J. Thurman 10, Adrion Jenrette 8, Ryan Cobb 2, Kevon Stackhouse 10, Tyron Kenton 6, Rudy Jernigan 8, Tymarion Baldwin 7.

VARSITY GIRLS: EAST COLUMBUS 47, EAST BLADEN 30

East Bladen (30) — Kayla Hall, Aaliyah Monroe 2, Ellen Battle 6, Ariel Cromartie 4, Tyliah Freeman 2, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 7, Jenniyah Jones, Nia McKoy, Niyah Wooten 9, Grayce Edwards.

East Columbus (47) — Skylah Collins 8, Naveah Brown 7, McKenzie Spivey 7, Taliyah Brown 2, Malia Graham 21, Ryleigh Owens 2.

JV BOYS: EAST COLUMBUS 38, EAST BLADEN 26

East Bladen (26) — Omar Powell 4, Damian Maynor, Ishaq Algozy 3, John High, Prince Powell, Joel Lewis 12, Fox Sutton 4, Benjamin Lent, Lakota Schmale 3, Prince McKoy, Tyrone Freeman.

East Columbus (38) — Bowen 8, Long 8, Spaulding 8, King 5, Troy 4, Bellamy 3, Dexter 2.

JV GIRLS: EAST BLADEN 22, EAST COLUMBUS 4

East Bladen (22) — Kayelynn Chambers 2, Zariyah Riddy 13, Angelina Jones 2, Jenniyah Jones 4, Kylee Spaulding, Paris Jenkins 1, Lila Young.

East Columbus (4) — A. Yany 2, A. Webb 2.

