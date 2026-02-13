TAR HEEL — Domani Grimes scored a game-high 19 points and Tar Heel pulled away in the third quarter Thursday in beating Clarkton School of Discovery 47-27 in a Bladen County middle school boys’ basketball game.

The Panthers (4-3) led 23-15 at half, then outscored the Blue Devils 16-6 in the third quarter.

Jaylin Ballard scored 10 points for Clarkton (2-6).

In the girls’ game, Clarkton scored more points in the fourth quarter than it had the entire game in edging Tar Heel 13-12. The Blue Devils (2-5) trailed 8-6 after the third quarter, but scored seven points in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

Zoey Graham led the Clarkton offense with seven points. Allyzon Sandoval and Londyn Douglas each scored four points for Tar Heel (3-4).

In Williams Township, the homestanding Aggies defeated Bladenboro 50-37 in the boys’ game. Williams Township led 20-13 at half and held off attempted rallies from Bladenboro. Keithan Russ scored nine points to lead Bladenboro (6-2).

The Bladenboro girls (7-1) rolled to a 41-22 victory against Williams Township. The Bulldogs built a 14-2 lead in the first quarter. Zamani Mason led with 13 points.

Wednesday, Jeniyah Whittington scored 17 points and Racquel Whittington had 16 as the Elizabethtown girls won 46-12 at East Columbus. The Cougars (6-2) led 26-2 at halftime.

In the boys’ game, East Columbus defeated Elizabethtown 57-22. Khalil Moore scored 13 points to lead the Cougars (0-7).

BOYS: TAR HEEL 47, CLARKTON 27

Clarkton (27) — Shawn Davisson 2, Jaylin Ballard 10, Dyson Moore, Travaughn Shipman 8, Markel Jacobs 2, Braylon Smith, Ty’Quan Jones 1, Malakye Rogers 2, Chatham Rigsbee, Mari Byrd, Trasyn Smith, Aiden Wooten, Owen Hall 2, Levi Jackson.

Tar Heel (47) — Eli Hinnant 6, Daveon Whittington 6, Carlos Flores, Domani Grimes 19, Derion Parker 8, Anthony Guarnaccia 1, Tyshawn King 2, Dermont McMillan 1, Gregory McKiver 1, Elijah Willis 3.

BOYS: WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP 50, BLADENBORO 37

Bladenboro (37) — Zion Ellison 8, Keithan Russ 9, Oxciel Campos 7, Braylon Melvin 2, Brayden Freeman 4, Jamarie Shaw 2, Kamarrie Barr, Avion Murphy, Jayden Ruffin 3, Ronderick Bellamy, Triton Bordeaux 2, Rashad Johnson, Tyler Thurman, Aaron Guyton, Javion Johnson, Kash Purdie.

Williams Township (50) — Nealy 6, Cartrette 26, Godwin 10, Fowler 2, Stephens 6.

BOYS: EAST COLUMBUS 57, ELIZABETHTOWN 22

Elizabethtown (22) — Khalil Moore 13, KyJuan Phillips 1, Malikhi Bizzell 5, Deshawn Bospel, Jayden Hall 1, Eli Brock, Ayden Smith 2, Malikhi Lynn.

East Columbus (57) — C. Shipman 14, L. Daniels 4, H. Spaulding 3, B. Jordan 3, T. Shipman 20, J. Robbins 3, X. Brown 6, C. Ripley 4.

GIRLS: CLARKTON 13, TAR HEEL 12

Clarkton (13) — Khloey Smith, Zoey Graham 7, Jamaya Jones, Isabel Gardner 4, Skyy Johnson 2, Chyna Smith, Ronnae McLean, Josi Ward, Ruby Arnold, Cionni Smith, Journey Smith, Kiarra Utley.

Tar Heel (12) — DeAnna Davis 2, Bryanna Brady, Allyzon Sandoval 4, Londyn Douglas 4, Zeniyah Pemberton, Jewel Drye, Tahari Cromartie, Kaydence Monroe 2, Makenzie Wright, Alitzel Ortiz.

GIRLS: BLADENBORO 41, WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP 22

Bladenboro (41) — Zamani Mason 13, Kaylee Fisher 3, Camarri Covington, Eva Dove, Bella Hester 2, Sa’bria Cobb, Nora Chadwick, Aubrey McKeithan 2, K’nyla Thompson 7, Caity McLaurin 2, Elizabeth Miller 8, Ady Carroll 4, Paislee Alley.

Williams Township (22) — Kamryn S. 9, Victoria B. 9, Madison P. 2, Makayla N. 2.

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 46, EAST COLUMBUS 12

Elizabethtown (46) — Racquel Whittington 16, Nyashia Lyles 5, Jeniyah Whittington 17, Jennifer Stanislas 4, Chanel High 4, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner.

East Columbus (12) — Amira Lee 10, Tia McKoy 2.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at