Tuesday Roundup: East Bladen, West Bladen win soccer matches

ELIZABETHTOWN — Gabby Rebollar had a hat trick as East Bladen knocked off Carolina Conference leader Union 3-0 on Tuesday night in a girls’ high school match.

The Eagles (6-3-1, 2-1 Carolina) won their fourth straight match and joined Union, North Duplin and Hobbton with one conference apiece.

“Any win is a big one, but the fact that Union is at the top of the table and can score a lot of goals and we get a shutout,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “To be able to do that just says a lot about our girls and the organization, especially in the back.”

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Rebollar also had a hat trick Monday in a 3-0 win against West Bladen.

“She can hit the ball from distance and has a good touch,” Raynor said. “We’ve got some pieces we’re still trying to work out, but (Rebollar) is able to find a pocket and is able to get some shots off and she’s putting them in. We’re grateful for that because right now she’s about the only one scoring.”

Girls’ soccer: West Bladen 1, Whiteville 0

In Whiteville, Roslyn Sanchez Trejo scored late in the match off an assist from Hadley Dove, giving the Knights their first win of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener.

Ashley Baiza Riven had two saves for West Bladen (1-7-1, 1-0 Southeastern). Makenna Thurman, Brittany Ramirez, Genesis Castro-Catarero and Leidi Zuniga Labra each had four steals.

The West Bladen defense had turned in some strong performances in recent matches, but the offense had been shut out three consecutive times. The defense played well again against Whiteville and Sanchez Trejo was able to put the ball in the back of the net for the Knights.

Baseball: East Bladen 23, Union 0

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles sent 23 batters to the plate and scored 17 runs in the second inning in a 2½ inning win against Union in a Carolina Conference contest.

Jaxon Hair and Isaiah Lee struck out eight of the nine batters they faced and didn’t allow a hit.

Lee was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and scored three runs for East Bladen (5-4, 3-0 Carolina). Colton Daly was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Jayce Hatcher was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and two driven in. Davion Lewis, Tyler Eason, Josh Dawson, Braylon Cromartie and Hair each had a hit. Leadoff batter Zach Sholar walked four times and scored three runs.

Two Union pitchers combined to walk 10 and hit three batters.

Softball: West Bladen 14, Whiteville 1

In Whiteville, the Knights opened Southeastern Conference play with a run-rule victory against the Wolfpack.

Natalee Sykes’ three-run home run in the first inning that highlighted a six-run start for West Bladen (4-7, 1-0 Southeastern). Brenna Hester had a two-run single, a run-producing single and a sacrifice fly.

Kali Allen, Addison Wilcox, Maycee Kinlaw and Hester each had two hits for the Knights. Allison Hickman, Karlee Gause and Sykes each had a hit.

Hickman struck out 13 and allowed only two hits in the circle.

Softball: East Bladen 16, Union 1

In Elizabethtown, Tatum Allen and Gracey Edwards hit home runs and the Eagles scored nine runs in the first inning in rolling past Union in a Carolina Conference game. The game was stopped after 2½ innings because of the run rule.

Niyah Wooten, Jenna Brice, Allen and Edwards each had two hits for East Bladen (4-5, 2-1 Carolina). Sierra Thompson, Gracey Clark and Chloe Merritt each had one hit. Three Eagles pitchers combined on a one-hitter and struck out five.

Baseball: Whiteville 12, West Bladen 2

In Whiteville, the Wolfpack used five walks and three singles to score six runs in the fifth inning and close out the run-rule win against West Bladen in the Southeastern Conference opener.

West Bladen’s two runs came in the third on a triple by J.T. Hepler that drove home Jonah Bryan, who walked, and Jackson Smith, who had singled.

Smith went 2-for-2 and Hepler had the triple for West Bladen (7-4, 0-1 Southeastern).

Hunter Hester pitched the first four innings for the Knights and allowed seven runs (four earned) on five hits, struck out seven and walked seven. Tyler Lewis and Aidan Trinidad pitched in the fifth inning.

JV Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen 4, Whiteville 0

In Whiteville, La’Naya Moore and Angie Rodriguez each scored twice and keeper Giselle Lara posted the clean sheet for the Knights (2-1-1). Kailani Cuadra and Rodriguez each had an assist. Mayrani Verdugo Gomez had five steals for West Bladen while Naomi Reyna and Logan Powers each had four steals.

Middle School Golf: Emereau wins tri-match

At Vineyard Golf at White Lake, Emereau: Bladen won a nine-hole, two-player Captain’s Choice tournament against Elizabethtown Christian Academy and Old Main Stream Academy.

Emereau claimed the overall team victory, led by the duo of Laikyn Rogerson and Craven Kinlaw, who posted the low score of 42.

There was a three-way tie for second place at 47 among teams of Avalyn Tart and Hudson Willoughby of Emereau, Malissa Taylor and Canyon Jones of Old Main Stream Academy, and Jace Bullard and Benson Collins of Old Main Stream Academy.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

East Bladen 23, Union 0

Whiteville 12, West Bladen 2

Softball

East Bladen 16, Union 1

West Bladen 14, Whiteville 1

Girls’ Soccer

Varsity: East Bladen 3, Union 0

Varsity: West Bladen 1, Whiteville 0

JV: West Bladen 4, Whiteville 0

Track & Field

West Bladen in Southeastern meet, South Columbus

Boys’ Golf

West Bladen in Southeastern tournament, Carolina National Golf Club, Bolivia

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

West Columbus 19, Elizabethtown 0

Softball

West Columbus 16, Elizabethtown 1

Golf

Emereau wins tri-match against Elizabethtown Christian and Old Main Stream Academy

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Chewblocca vs. Southern Thunder

LF vs. Spikological Warfare

Bumpin Buddies vs. Mission Unblockable

Quik Sets vs. White’s Creek Bapt.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

Whiteville at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen in Carolina meet, Lakewood, 3:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau at Cape Fear Academy B, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Whiteville at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

East Bladen at Lakewood, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Softball

Whiteville at West Bladen, 6:30 p.m.

East Bladen at Lakewood, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen at South Columbus, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Clarkton at Bladenboro, 4 p.m.

East Columbus at Tar Heel, 4 p.m.

Emereau at Old Main Stream Academy, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

LF vs. Bumpin Buddies, 6 p.m.

Spikological Warfare vs. Chewblocca, 6:45 p.m.

White’s Creek Bapt. vs. Mission Unblockable, 7:30 p.m.

Quik Sets vs. Southern Thunder, 8:15 p.m.