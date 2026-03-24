Eddie Madden rehired as Elizabethtown manager

Eddie Madden had announced his plan to retire at the end of this year when his contract as Columbus County manager expires.

That plan changed Monday night.

The Elizabethtown Town Council voted to rehire Madden as its manager in an effort to “get the town headed in the right direction and restore relationships that have suffered since he left in 2021,” the board said in a news release.

Madden, who is 55 years old, was Elizabethtown manager for 13 years before accepting the Columbus County position in 2021. He will replace Dane Rideout, who resigned in June 2025. Pat DeVane has been acting as town manager since Rideout’s departure.

Madden is an International City/County Management Association(CMA) credentialed manager for achieving high standards in education, experience, integrity and ongoing professional development. It is a voluntary designation that signifies a commitment to ethical service, leadership and lifelong learning in public management.

“I had planned on retiring at the end of the year,” Madden said, “but I received a call from (Elizabethtown) asking if I would sit down with them. They were interested in me coming back to see if I could use my experience there and knowing the issues, to see if I could calm the waters and restore some relationships and close out projects that are left undone. They want to bring stability back to the town.”

Madden said his contract with Columbus County allows him to leave prior to the end of the year by giving a 60-day notice.

Rideout’s tenure ended amid legal battles and harsh feelings with the Bladen County Board of Commissioners and Bladen Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial Inc., the economic development organization that works to bring jobs to the county.

“I had already made up my mind that I would be leaving Columbus County soon, so it made it a bit easier to say yes to the (Elizabethtown) board when they called,” Madden said.

Madden told the board during his interview that “Elizabethtown is my first love,” Madden said. “It was the first place I was named manager and, to be honest, it has saddened my heart to see what has gone on over the past five years, but now the board has given me an opportunity to come in and try to reunite.”

The Town of Elizabethtown and Rideout reached a settlement agreement signed June 13, 2025 whereby neither side admitted wrongdoing. Rideout was given the equivalent of 12 months’ salary not to exceed $125,460, the equivalent of 12 months payment in lieu of health insurance not to exceed $6,000 and 25 days of accrued paid time off as part of the settlement, the document shows.

Rideout currently is the manager for the Town of Benson.

“When we learned that Eddie had decided to retire, we reached out to him to see if he would consider returning to Elizabethtown,” the Council said in the news release. “After coming to an agreement on an employment contract, the Town Council voted to approve his return as the next town manager.

“We are excited for the future of Elizabethtown under Mr. Madden’s leadership and we look forward to his first day on the job.” the release said.

Along with building back relationships with the county and economic development, Madden mentioned the need to hire staff, get through the upcoming budgeting process and close out projects “that are incomplete and I will put my efforts behind improving the infrastructure of the town, water, sewer and stormwater, particularly,” Madden said.

During his five years as Columbus County manager, Madden points to several projects that he was involved with such as the renovations of the historic courthouse in downtown Whiteville that now serves as the Superior Courtroom and offices for the clerk of court, a new airport terminal and construction of a new 911/Emergency Services Operation center.

Also on the list of Madden’s accomplishments while in Columbus County are:

• Created the Columbus County Memorial Park and site of the Charter’s of Freedom.

• Negotiated and coordinated acquisition of six acres and 80,000 square feet of office buildings from Truist Bank in downtown Whiteville for county offices.

• Administered the opioid settlement program for the county including securing treatment beds at The Healing Place in Wilmington.

• Implemented a “Quick Response” paramedic program that serves rural areas of the county.

• Negotiated acquisition of office space for the Sheriff’s office and Columbus County Board of Education.

• Coordinated approval of planned unit developments in the county that will result in 20,000 new homes in the county.

• Assisted the commissioners and boards of education with capital improvements to Columbus County Schools, Whiteville City Schools, and Southeastern Community College including the construction of four new schools in the county.

• Coordinated sale of property to Columbus Regional Hospital for a new hospital facility in Delco.

• Created a Young Professionals Network of talented county employees for their future success, which includes a strong leadership team for succession purposes.

• Helped originate the not for profit real estate development corporation “Grow Columbus, Inc.“ Madden is presently serving as secretary of the corporation.

• Heavily involved in the recruitment of Provolus, Inc, an IT company which will create over 300 jobs in downtown Whiteville.

• Currently serving as a board member and previously served as president of the N.C. Airport’s Association.

• Currently serving on the board of trustees for N.C. Risk Pool Board which provides risk insurance for North Carolina counties.

• Serving on the agriculture committee for the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.