Featured Church: Carvers Creek Methodist Church

Address: 16860 N.C. 87, Council

Denomination: Methodist

Services: Sunday 11 a.m.

History: The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008. Cemetery on site containing 100 or so graves with deceased dates dating back to as early as the very early 1800s. Dominant names contained in the cemetery are of the Maultsby name with many from the Civil War era and some born in the mid 1700s.

Carvers Creek Methodist Church is credited as the birthplace of Methodism in Bladen County. The Methodist movement here was organized by Bishop Francis Asbury during the last years of the 18th century.