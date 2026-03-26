Garrett German named Singletary Lake park superintendent

Garrett German has been chosen as the new park superintendent at Bladen County’s Singletary Lake State Park.

The announcement was made Tuesday, March 24 by N.C. State Parks, which is part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

In the position, German will manage park and lake operations at Singletary Lake State Park, White Lake State Lake, and Bay Tree Lake State Natural Area. German succeeds Lane Garner, who was promoted last year to district superintendent.

German, a Bladen County native, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in recreation management from the University of Mount Olive, where he also excelled in baseball and was later inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame. While in college, he worked as a park attendant at Jones Lake State Park, balancing grounds maintenance with educational programming duties. He was later hired as a full-time park ranger at Jones Lake. Throughout his 22-year career, he has earned numerous certifications, including advanced law enforcement, burn boss, emergency medical responder, advanced interpretive training, Glock armorer, Mossberg armorer, and search and rescue.

“With his extensive experience and deep knowledge of the Bladen County and Carolina Bay ecosystems, Garrett is well positioned to succeed in his new role at Singletary Lake State Park,” State Parks Director Brian Strong said. “His long-standing service, strong leadership and connection to this landscape make him a valuable asset to both the park and the community it serves.”

Singletary Lake State Park is located at 6707 N.C. 53 in Kelly.

Park superintendents manage operations and administration at a park and have wide-ranging responsibilities that include staffing, training, law enforcement, planning, resource management, interpretation and education, and visitor services.