Ceremony honors Cain brothers’ contribution to American Revolution

On a sunny Saturday, descendants of four Cain brothers and others gathered in the serene community of Garland to commemorate their ancestors’ contributions to the American Revolution, coinciding with the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The event took place on the Suggs Mill Pond Game Land on March 21 and was hosted by the Le Marquis de Lafayette Chapter of the North Carolina Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NCSSAR) in collaboration with Harmony Hall and the Battle of Elizabethtown Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

1SGT James Cain, who served under Captain William Ellis, fought in several notable battles, including Moore’s Creek Bridge, Guilford County Courthouse, and the Battle of Elizabethtown. His legacy continued through his son, Samuel Cain, who served as Sheriff of Bladen County from 1829 until his death in office.

While less is known about James’ brothers — Samuel, John, and William — historical accounts and pay vouchers confirm their service during the Revolutionary War, suggesting that Captain Ellis may have vouched for them due to the timing of their pay.

The ceremony featured a color presentation by the Le Marquis de Lafayette Chapter Color Guard and the dedication of historical markers by David Dowless Jr., a seventh great-grandchild of James Cain. Musical contributions were provided by bagpiper Benjamin Turner of Fayetteville and fifer Robin Gieniewski from Harmony Hall.

Harmony Hall located near White Oak is the historic home of Colonel James Richardson. Displayed at the March 21 event was Colonel Richardson’s sword, a significant artifact as he officiated the wedding of James Cain and Mary Meeks at Harmony Hall.

Among the attendees were descendants David Dowless Jr., Jeanie Dowless, Shannon Jacobson, Mark Leviner, and Judson Leviner, representing North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina.

The ceremony also saw representation from various SAR and DAR chapters, including the Lower Cape Fear and Francis Nash chapters of NCSSAR, as well as several DAR chapters.

The event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the Cain brothers and their enduring legacy in American history.