Thursday Roundup: East Bladen baseball alone in first

SALEMBURG — East Bladen broke open a scoreless game with 10 runs in the fourth inning and seven in the fifth Thursday night in beating Lakewood 17-1 in a Carolina Conference baseball game.

The victory, combined with East Columbus’ 2-0 win against Hobbton, put the Eagles (6-4, 4-0 Carolina) alone atop the conference standings with games against one-loss Hobbton and East Columbus scheduled next week.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Jayce Hatcher blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning and went 2-for-4 with four runs batted in to lead East Bladen’s 15-hit attack. Zach Sholar was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three driven in from the leadoff spot. Davion Lewis, Tyler Eason and Josh Dawson each had two hits, Isaiah Lee, Colton Daly, Jaxon Hair and Easton Bostic each had a hit. Eason and Bostic each had two RBIs.

Eason got credit for the win after pitching four shutout innings and giving up a hit with seven strikeouts. Hair pitched the final inning, allowing a run on two hits with two strikeouts.

Softball: East Bladen 16, Lakewood 2

In Salemburg, Gracey Edwards drove in five runs, scored three times and struck out seven in three innings in the circle as the Eagles (5-5, 3-1 Carolina) evened their season record.

Edwards had a three-run line single in the second and a two-run double in the third that gave East Bladen a 10-1 lead. Tatum Allen and Jenna Brice each had two hits. Niyah Wooten, Taylor Dowless, Sierra Thompson and Chloe Merritt each had a hit. Lakewood was charged with six errors.

Baseball: Whiteville 8, West Bladen 4

In Bladenboro, Whiteville scored five runs on a two-run single by L McLean, two walks, two hit batters and an error en route to its second straight win against the Knights this week in a Southeastern Conference game.

West Bladen scored a run in the first on Hunter Hester’s ground out that plated Tyler Lewis, who had led off with a walk, then added another run in the second on doubles by Chase Bryan and Jackson Smith.

Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen 0, Whiteville 0

In Bladenboro, the Knights and Wolfpack played to a scoreless draw after 100 minutes.

West Bladen (1-7-2, 1-0-1 Southeastern) had defeated Whiteville 1-0 in a match played Tuesday.

Softball: West Bladen 13, Whiteville 3

In Bladenboro on Wednesday, Allison Hickman went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs as the Knights defeated Whiteville for the second straight day.

West Bladen (5-7, 2-0 Southeastern) took control early with seven runs in the first inning, then added six in the fifth that ended the game because of the run-rule.

Natalee Sykes was 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Knights. Maycee Kinlaw, Addison Wilcox, Brenna Hester and Abigail Dicicco each had a hit.

JV Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen 2, Whiteville 0

In Bladenboro, La’Naya Moore scored a pair of second-half goals as the Knights shut out Whiteville for the second time this week. Angie Rodriguez had an assist and five shots on goal.

Naomi Reyna had six steals, Alexandra Verdugo Gomez had five steals and Logan Powers had four steals for West Bladen (3-1-1). Whiteville and West Bladen are the only two Southeastern Conference schools that field junior varsity squads.

JV Baseball: East Bladen 17, Lakewood 1

In Salemburg, the Eagles collected 11 hits and Fox Sutton pitched a four-hitter for the win. Sutton struck out eight and walked one in the three inning game.

Omar Powell and Zee Pone each had two hits and scored three runs to lead East Bladen (3-4, 1-2 Carolina). Gunner Lewis and Ryne Priest each had two hits. Chandler Wall, Prince Powell and Sutton each had a hit.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball: Bladenboro 12, Clarkton 2

In Bladenboro, Oxciel Campos and Triton Bordeaux combined on a one-hitter and struck out 10 as the Bulldogs won a game between a pair of unbeaten teams

At the plate, Campos had a home run, two singles and drove in two runs for Bladenboro (3-0). Keithan Russ had a double and two RBIs. Ty Thurman, Gray Nobles and Bordeaux each had a hit.

Johan Reed’s single in the first inning drove home Alondell Smith in the first inning for the lone run for Clarkton (2-1).

Softball: Bladenboro 21, Clarkton 0

In Bladenboro, Caity McLaurin belted two home runs and struck out eight as the Bulldogs remained undefeated. Ady Carroll, Kaylee Fisher, Kylee Davenport and Carley Rhodes each scored three times for Bladenboro (3-0).

Clarkton (1-2) had runners on second and third base in the first and third innings, but couldn’t push a run across the plate.

Baseball: Old Main Stream Academy 3, Emereau 1

In Pembroke, Old Main Stream Academy scored two runs on passed balls in the first inning and made it stand up in edging the Aviators.

Emereau’s Noah Ray and Eli Dicicco combined to pitch a no-hitter and strike out 12. Ray pitched five innings and allowed no earned runs, struck out 11 and walked seven. Ryker Britt, Colt Lewis and Ray each had a hit for the Aviators.

Emereau (1-4) scored its lone run in the fifth when Lewis doubled to left, advanced to third on a sacrifice by Mark McMichael and scored on a passed ball.

Softball: Old Main Stream Academy 10, Emereau 4

In Pembroke, Old Main Stream Academy claimed the win against the Aviators. Khloe Campbell scored two runs and Kenley Brisson and Harper Allen each scored one for Emereau (0-5).

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: East Bladen 17, Lakewood 1

Varsity: Whiteville 8, West Bladen 4

JV: East Bladen 17, Lakewood 1

Softball

East Bladen 16, Lakewood 2

Girls’ Soccer

Varsity: West Bladen 0, Whiteville 0

JV: West Bladen 2, Whiteville 0

Track & Field

West Bladen at South Columbus

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Bladenboro 12, Clarkton 2

East Columbus 17, Tar Heel 1

Old Main Stream Academy 3, Emereau 1

Softball

Bladenboro 21, Clarkton 0

East Columbus 15, Tar Heel 0

Old Main Stream Academy 10, Emereau 4

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball

LF vs. Bumpin Buddies

Spikological Warfare vs. Chewblocca

White’s Creek Bapt. vs. Mission Unblockable

Quik Sets vs. Southern Thunder

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

JV: East Bladen at St. Pauls, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

HIGH SCHOOL

Track & Field

East Bladen at Cape Fear Relays