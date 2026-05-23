Kali Allen, Jonah Bryan are West Bladen’s athletes of the year

Three-sport athletes Kali Allen and Jonah Bryan were named West Bladen High School’s senior female and male athletes of the year, respectively, Thursday, May 21 at the annual athletic banquet.

Allen played volleyball, basketball and softball for the Knights. She was all-conference in basketball and softball, selected the Most Valuable Player for the basketball team and earned the Leadership Award in softball.

Allen batted .349 with 18 runs scored and 14 runs batted in for the Knights’ softball team. In basketball, she led the team with 7.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. She also made a team-high 34 3-point field goals. In volleyball, she was a starter and played a key role during a record-setting 15-4 season.

Bryan, who was West Bladen’s Valedictorian, was on the soccer, football and baseball teams. In baseball, he had a .357 batting average and a .962 batting average. In soccer, Bryan scored four goals and had two assists in a 6-1 win over a Red Springs team that was in first place in the Southeastern Conference at the time. He was the Knights’ placekicker in football.

Tylik McCall received the Sayaun Dent Memorial Scholarship. The award is in memory of Dent, who starred in basketball at West Bladen from 2015-17 and led Sandhills Community College to the 2020 NJCAA Division III national championship. He died in a vehicle crash in April 2023.

Other award winners were:

Comeback Player of the Year: Haley Taylor

Volleyball

Accolades: 2nd round of NCHSAA playoffs

All Conference: Greer Pope, Kimberly Dowless

Offensive Player of the Year: Makenna Thurman

Defensive Player of the Year: Emogen Bryant

Most Versatile Player: Natalee Sykes

Football

All Conference: Isaiah Robinson, Justin Spaulding

Offensive Player of the Year: Ahmarie White

Defensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Robinson

Knight Award: Hunter Hester

Trenches Award: Wendell Way

Boys’ Soccer

All Conference: Jonah Bryan, Alejandro Lopez Sandoval, Gerson Verdugo-Roblero

3A Southeastern All Region team: Jonah Bryan

Offensive Player of the Year: Alejandro Lopez Sandoval

Defensive Player of the Year: Gerson Verdugo-Roblero

Knight Award: Jonah Bryan

Girls’ Tennis

Accolades: Faith Wren and Lileigh Anderson qualified for NCHSAA doubles regionals. Jehleah Purdie qualified for singles regionals.

All Conference: Faith Wren, LiLeigh Anderson

Co-MVP: Faith Wren and LiLeigh Anderson

Cross Country

Girls’ All Conference: Jailyn Russ

Boys’ All Conference: Michael Reyes-Maldenado, Dylan Taylor

Girls’ MVP: Jailyn Russ

Boys’ MVP: Dylan Taylor

Bowling

Accolades: Boys’ team finished 6th in state tournament

Boys’ MVP: Brody Rhodes

Girls’ MVP: Anna Robinson

Girls’ Basketball

All Conference: Kali Allen, Natalee Sykes

MVP: Kali Allen

Most Improved: Amiya McCarty-Maxfield

Coaches Award: Natalee Sykes

Boys’ Basketball

Accolades: Conference champions, Conference tournament champions, 3rd round of NCHSAA playoffs

All Conference: Jamari Adams Peterson, Damarion Bryant, Jackson Pait

NCBCA 2nd Team All District 2 Basketball Team: Tylik McCall, Jackson Pait

Conference Player Of the Year: Tylik McCall

East-West All Star Game Selection: Jackson Pait

Mr. Hustle Award: Isaiah Robinson

Toughness Award: Justin Spaulding

Us, You, Me Award: Riley Kline

Cheerleading

All Conference: Jyra Best, Ta’Mya Elliott

Most Improved: Arianna McKiver

Knight Award: Honesti Sinclair

Best All Around: Alajeh McMillan

Boys’ Tennis

All Conference: Luke Beck

MVP: Luke Beck

Most Improved: Jude Culbreth

Golf

Accolades: Jonathan Gooden, Jackson Pait, and Andrew Wren qualified for Regionals

Knight Award: Jackson Pait

Most Improved: Evan Melvin

Girls’ Soccer

Accolades: 2nd round of NCHSAA playoffs

All Conference: Roslyn Sanchez-Trejo, Faith Wren, Makenna Thurman, Brittany Ramirez, Leidi Zuniga Labra

MVP: Makenna Thurman

Knight Award: Faith Wren

Golden Toe: Leidi Zuniga Labra

Girls’ Track and Field

Accolades: Tahlea Bethea, 4th place in NCHSAA regional high jump and 12th place in 3A state meet

MVP: Tahlela Bethea

Runner of the Year: Janavia Adams

Knight Award: Alajeh McMillan

Boys’ Track and Field

MVP: Dylan Taylor

Runner of the Year: Jennsen Santana Martinez

Knight Award: Alvin Lacewell

Softball

All Conference: Allison Hickman, Maycee Kinlaw, Addison Wilcox, Kali Allen

Knight Award: Diyari Mckoy

Leadership Award: Kali Allen

Golden Glove Award: Natalee Sykes

Baseball

Accolades: Randy Ledford Memorial Easter Tournament champions, 3rd round of NCHSAA playoffs

All Conference: Joseph Thomas Hepler, Tyler Lewis, Hunter Hester, Ashton Davis

Offensive Player of the Year: Hunter Hester

Defensive Player of the Year: Ashton Davis

Knight Award: Daniel Bryan