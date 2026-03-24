Monday Roundup: East Bladen second in Carolina golf match

WHITEVILLE — East Bladen placed three golfers in the top nine and placed second Monday afternoon in the Carolina Conference match played at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club.

Gauge Simmons of East Columbus was medalist with a two-over par 74, one shot ahead of North Duplin’s Holden Williams.

East Bladen’s Henry Williams and Dayton Wilson Jr. shared seventh with 87s and teammate Levi Harrelson placed ninth with an 88. Other scores for the Eagles were Dylan Register with 92 and Tyler Griffin with 104.

Master sports schedule | Standings

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball: Bladenboro 7, Nakina 1

In Bladenboro, Oxciel Campos pitched a one-hitter and struck out 12 as the Bulldogs topped Nakina. Campos struck out the side in the second and fourth innings.

Ty Thurman had a double, single and scored two runs for Bladenboro (2-0). Keithan Russ, Braylon Melvin and Will Allen each had a hit for Bladenboro.

The Bulldogs scored single runs in the first and second innings, then added two runs in the third for a 4-0 lead. Nakina scored its lone run in the fourth. Bladenboro added three runs in the sixth.

Girls’ Soccer: Emereau 4, Midway 3

In Dunn, Rylie Dowless’ penalty kick proved to be the winner as the Aviators defeated Midway for the second time this season. Dowless had a hat trick for Emereau with one of her goals off an assist from Anna White. Zoe Hall scored the other goal for the Aviators (2-0).

Softball: Bladenboro 16, Nakina 8

In Bladenboro, the Bulldogs plated seven runs in the second inning in outsourcing Nakina. Bladenboro sent 11 batters to the plate in the frame and opened an 11-4 advantage.

Ady Carroll scored five runs for Bladenboro (2-0). Caity McLaurin scored three times, Kaylee Fisher and Nora Chadwick each scored twice. Kylee Davenport, Carley Rhodes, Bella Hester and Eva Dove scored once.

Baseball: Midway 11, Emereau 4

In Dunn, Midway used a five-run third inning en route to a win against the Aviators. Baylor Gooden had two hits and scored twice for Emereau (1-2). Cooper Patrick, Cooper Clark, Ryder Britt and Brayden Johnson each had a hit.

Softball: Midway 20, Emereau 3

In Dunn, Midway topped the Aviators in a game that was stopped after three innings. Kenley Brisson, Delana Phillips and Harper Allen each scored a run for Emereau (0-3).

MONDAY, MARCH 23

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Varsity: East Bladen 10, West Bladen 9

JV: East Bladen 12, West Bladen 9

Softball

West Bladen 10, East Bladen 5

Girls’ Soccer

East Bladen 3, West Bladen 0

Boys’ Tennis

West Bladen at South Brunswick

Boys’ Golf

Carolina Conference at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville: North Duplin 332, East Bladen 354, Lakewood 365, East Columbus 388, Hobbton 441

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

Tar Heel 10, Elizabethtown 6

Bladenboro 7, Nakina 1

Midway 11, Emereau 4

Softball

Tar Heel 19, Elizabethtown 4

Bladenboro 16, Nakina 8

Midway 20, Emereau 3

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau 4, Midway 3

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Whiteville, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

Softball

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Whiteville, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Union at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Whiteville, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

West Bladen in Southeastern meet, South Columbus, 4 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

West Bladen in Southeastern tournament, Carolina National Golf Club, Bolivia, 1 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Elizabethtown at West Columbus, 4 p.m.

Golf

Emereau, Elizabethtown Christian and Old Main Stream Academy, Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 3 p.m.

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Chewblocca vs. Southern Thunder, 6 p.m.

LF vs. Spikological Warfare, 6:45 p.m.

Bumpin Buddies vs. Mission Unblockable, 7:30 p.m.

Quik Sets vs. White’s Creek Bapt., 8:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

Whiteville at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen in Carolina meet, Lakewood, 3:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer

Emereau at Cape Fear Academy B, 4 p.m.