Softball: West Bladen doubles up East Bladen 10-5

Kali Allen homered, doubled and drove in three runs Monday night in leading West Bladen to a 10-5 non-conference softball win at East Bladen.

Allen belted a two-run home run to center in the fourth that gave the Knights the lead for good and added a run-producing double in the seventh.

It was the 23nd time in the past 27 meetings that West Bladen has beaten the Eagles.

Gracie Edwards had a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh for East Bladen.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Maycee Kinlaw pitched the final 4.1 innings in the circle and got the win for West Bladen in relief of starter Allison Hickman. Kinlaw allowed Edwards’ home run among four hits and struck out seven. Hickman gave up three runs in the third inning, allowed a hit, struck out five and walked six.

Jenna Brice and Edwards combined to allow 14 hits and 10 runs (six earned) with six strikeouts and three walks for East Bladen.

Kinlaw was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Brenna Hester was 2-for-3 with a RBI and Natalee Sykes was 2-for-4 for West Bladen (3-7).

For East Bladen (3-5), Tatum Allen had a double and single in three at-bats to go along with Edwards’ home run.

West Bladen scored single runs in the first and second innings.

Hickman opened the game with an infield single, advanced to second on a sacrifice by Kali Allen, stole third and scored on a passed ball.

In the second, Sykes led off with a single to left, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Bristol Allen and an error, then stole home.

East Bladen went ahead 3-2 in third. Allen walked, Edwards singled and Niyah Wooten walked to load the bases with no outs. The Eagles tied it on an error and wild pitch, then took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Dowless.

The Knights quickly answered with four runs in the fourth for a 6-3 lead. Sykes singled, moved to second on a walk to Bristol Allen, advanced to third on a sacrifice by Abigail Dew and scored on a ground out by Hickman. Kali Allen followed with her two-run homer. Consecutive doubles by Addison Wilcox and Kinlaw plated the final run.

West Bladen added two more runs in the sixth on singles by Hickman and Kali Allen, a run-producing ground out by Kinlaw and an RBI-single from Hester that made it 8-3.

The Knights’ final two runs came in the seventh on an error, bunt single by Jahyrah Priest, a fielder’s choice and a double by Kali Allen.

East Bladen’s Allen led off the seventh with a line single to center and scored on Edwards’ home run to center that pulled the Eagles within 10-5, but the next three batters were retired.