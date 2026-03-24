Girls’ Soccer: Rebollar’s hat trick leads East Bladen over West Bladen

Gabby Rebollar missed five games earlier this season because of a concussion.

The East Bladen girls’ soccer team is thrilled to have her back in the lineup.

Rebollar scored all the goals Monday night as the Eagles shut out in-county foe West Bladen 3-0 in a non-conference match.

It was the third straight win for East Bladen (5-3-1, 1-1 Carolina) and fourth in the past five matches.

“The girls gave it all they had,” East Bladen coach Jay Raynor said. “Wasn’t our best performance, but it got us a result. Defensively, we limited their chances.”

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Rebollar scored twice in the first half and once in the second from shots outside the box. She scored three goals and had two assists in her return last Friday in a 7-0 win against South Columbus.

For West Bladen (0-7-1), it was the third consecutive game without a goal, but the Knights defense has kept several games close. West Bladen lost to Lumberton 2-0 on March 19 and dropped the previous meeting against the Eagles, 3-1, on March 13. The Knights have been outscored 43-4 this season.

“I thought West Bladen outworked us,” Raynor said. “Their defenders and goalkeeper had great nights. We did our best to apply pressure on their bucks. Sometimes we did and sometimes we didn’t. We were not very consistent with our attack.”

It was the 27th consecutive time since 2011 that East Bladen has defeated West Bladen on the pitch.

Both sides have conference matches scheduled this week. East Bladen is set to host Union on Tuesday, then play at Lakewood on Thursday.

West Bladen will begin Southeastern Conference play this week with matches set at Whiteville on Tuesday and home against the Wolfpack on Thursday.