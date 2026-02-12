To Farrell Murchison it was a “special night.”

To Larrell Murchison, Tuesday night’s ceremony to retire their football jerseys meant “everything.”

The 28-year-old twin sons of Glenda and Milton Murchison had their No. 23 and No. 26 jerseys officially retired by East Bladen High School between varsity basketball games.

“It means a lot, honestly,” said Farrell Murchison, who wore No. 23 for the Eagles from 2012-2014. “It’s a testimony to the hard work and dedication that was put in it.”

Farrell Murchison was a 6-foot-2, 230 pound running back and middle linebacker. He is listed three times in the N.C. High School Athletic Association record book. Farrell is tied for 31st for most rushing touchdowns in a season with 37 in 2014, 46th in career rushing yards with 5,700 from 2012-14 and 72nd for most rushing yards in a season with 2,491 in 2014.

“I remember the Friday nights with my teammates,” Farrell Murchison said. “The practices with my teammates along with my friends and family. Those are the best memories.”

Larrell Murchison was a 6-foot-4, 265 pound fullback and defensive linemen for the Eagles. He served as the lead blocker for Farrell, but also scored five touchdowns and averaged 7.8 yards per carry on 70 rushing attempts his senior season.

“When you’re younger you go into the cafeteria or going to class and you can’t help but stare at the jerseys that were already (retired),” said Larrell Murchison, who wore No. 26. “Just to go up there with those names, those greats that played here, it’s an incredible honor.”

Both Murchisons played at Louisburg Junior College for two seasons after graduating from East Bladen. Larrell went on to play at N.C. State and Farrell played at Winston-Salem State.

Larrell Murchison is setting his sights on his seventh NFL season, but still has fond memories of his time at East Bladen.

“Those times with my teammates, the guys that we played with and the years grinding it out,” Larrell said. “I remember the runs to McDonald’s before the game. Coming in here to the weight room and messing around before the game. It flies by.”

Larrell Murchison was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. A defensive lineman, he played parts of three seasons with the Titans before being picked up by the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 season. He’s currently a free agent

“It’s a blessing (to play in the NFL),” Larrell Murchison said. “I’m looking forward to making more plays and doing some damage.”

The Murchisons join three other football players who have had their jerseys retired. Desmond Bryant, who attended Harvard and later played in the NFL, wore No. 44. Kevin Richardson, who won national championships while playing at Appalachian State, wore No. 20. Tyrell Godwin, who was a multi-sport athlete, Morehead scholar and played professional baseball, wore No. 21.

