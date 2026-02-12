Bernard Frink celebrated his 100th birthday Jan. 7. Friends and family gathered Jan. 17 at Galeed Baptist Church in Bladenboro to celebrate.

Born to Maude and Spurgeon Frink, he grew up in the shadow of Galeed Baptist Church along with his five brothers and sisters. Frink was a 1943 graduate of Bladenboro High School and recently attended his 82nd high school reunion.

Frink moved to Charlotte for work where he met his wife, Margaret. They were married for 65 years. The Frinks eventually moved to Columbia, South Carolina, where they raised two children.

Upon retirement in 1988, Bernard and Margaret returned to Bladenboro where he enjoyed reconnecting with his brothers and sisters who were still living in the area and, once again, became a member of Galeed Baptist Church.

Frink developed an interest in genealogy and has spent many hours at the Bladenboro Historical Building in the Genealogy Room working with Henry Singletary. He always participated in the yearly Lions Club Peanut Sale and has served on the Bladenboro Art Council.

Frink is a woodworker, making furniture and carved figures and has loved drawing old barns. His signature carvings were roosters that he carved from branches. He has been the featured artist in the Art Room at the Bladenboro Historical Building.

Frink still is keeping busy making windmills, testing and perfecting his designs and enjoying watching them spin from his window.