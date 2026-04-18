‘Kentucky Derby Experience’ to support hospital’s Foundation

The Kentucky Derby is an American tradition held the first Saturday in May.

The Bladen County Hospital Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Bladen County Hospital that aims to enhance the quality of health care in the community.

Saturday, May 2, the Foundation is combining the pageantry and excitement of the Derby to raise funds to support patient programs in Bladen County.

“The Kentucky Derby Experience” is scheduled 6-10 p.m. at Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery at 195 Vineyard Drive in Elizabethtown.

“We are wanting people to purchase tickets to come out and have a good time in helping to raise money for the hospital,” Foundation Development Officer Jeané Pope said. “In return, helping our community so that the foundation can help healthcare locally.”

Tickets are $100 per person and available online at ow.ly/CWuM50YnXQT. Sponsorships also are available.

There will be food, cocktails, casino tables and, of course, the “most exciting two minutes in sports” as thoroughbreds speed around the 1¼-mile Churchill Downs track in the first of horse racing’s Triple Crown events. There will be awards for best dressed, best dressed couple and best hat as well as other awards. There will be an opportunity to pick the Derby winner.

In last year’s inaugural event people dressed up in their Derby finest with their finest hats and fashionable outfits.

“We’re looking for a good time for everybody to come out and support local healthcare in Bladen County,” Pope said.

Funds raised support patient programs in Bladen County. Among the Foundation’s recent investments are two LUCAS Chest Compression System units. Those are automated devices designed to deliver consistent and uninterrupted cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to patients in cardiac arrest. One of the units is at Bladen County Hospital and the other is with Bladen County EMS.

“This LUCAS Chest Compression System has already saved lives in Bladen County,” Pope said.

The Foundation also assists patients with travel for appointments and provides clothing and other essentials to those in need in the emergency room.

The Bladen County Hospital Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization. Its website is capefearvalley.com/giving/bladenfoundation.

For more information about the “Kentucky Derby Experience” or the Foundation, contact Pope at (910) 862-1287 or [email protected].