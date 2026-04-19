McGill: Two charcoal fires become turning point

With Easter still fresh in our memories, I wanted to revisit a place that I have had the privilege of visiting a few times over the years. It is a rather obscure, but extremely significant part of the passion of Christ. This seldom mentioned event deserves more than a mere honorable mention when we reflect upon this turning point in Peter’s mission and one of the most poignant moments in the ministry of our Lord.

To set the stage, we need to go back to the beginning of Christ’s ministry. As He walked along the shores of Galilee, He began recruiting disciples with the simple invitation, “Come, Follow Me, and I Will Make You Fishers of Men.” These career catchers immediately threw down their nets, abandoned their ship and followed Jesus to go after a new kind of catch – the lost fish who were drowning, damned and doomed in the sea of their own sin.

It would be along these shores that Jesus would do some of his greatest miracles, preach some of his greatest messages, and accomplish much of his greatest ministry. Along the sea of Galilee, thousands were fed, the sick were set free, the demon possessed were delivered, and stormy seas were silenced at the voice of the Master who simply proclaimed, “Peace Be Still.” All of this probably seems familiar to you so far … hang in there with me, there’s more to come.

Fast forward to the night of Jesus’ betrayal and arrest … In Denial that Jesus would accuse him of Denial, the confident apostle became the cowardice accomplice as he denied Jesus “Thrice” … that’s three times to me and you. Peter did exactly what the Lord said he would with his Trio of “I Do Not Know the Man” followed by the now famous “Cock-a-doodle-doo” of the Rooster. But there’s a part of this story that you can’t see, hear or feel — you can only SMELL — Huh???

As Peter watched intently wondering if he would be arrested next, the Bible tells us what Peter was doing. No doubt, his nerves had him shivering with the chill of the Jerusalem night air. To combat his inner Callousness and outer Coldness, Peter was warming his hands over an “ANTHRAKIA.” That is the Greek word for a “Charcoal Fire.” What seems like an Insignificant Fact will later Inspire Faith like no other word in the Bible.

Not only would Peter deny Jesus around the fire that night, he would go on to curse Him (Matt. 26:74) publicly and passionately (trying to save his own neck). Of course, we know that Jesus would be sentenced to death and that the sentence would be carried out on Calvary’s Cross within the next few hours on a Hill Far Away where stood an Old Rugged Cross.

Praise God, though, we know that Jesus took the Sting out of Death and Claimed Victory over the Grave (I Cor. 15:55-58).

I’m thankful to tell you that there is another “ANTHRAKIA” to come. As Jesus began revealing Himself alive, some of the closet followers of our Lord had already gone back to their old ways of life and of making a living.

Evidently convinced that Jesus was a fraud, Peter told his pals, “I’m Going Fishing” and many of them followed suit. After a long night on the Sea of Galilee, a night of nothing, their boat approached the shore and a distinct odor filled the dawn air … it was unmistakable, undeniable — A CHARCOAL Fire. Can you imagine the flood of emotions that Peter must have experienced?

We understand the sensory significance of smell and memory. An odor takes us back to a different time and place. The fragrance of Charcoal no doubt reminded Peter of his denial and desertion of the Lord Jesus Christ just a few nights back.

A familiar voice asked how the fishing was. The dismayed disciples, who must have been experiencing a bit of “Deja-Vu” all over again, let the mysterious man know that they came up empty. They were told to cast their nets on the right side of the boat — “hey wait a minute, this ain’t the first time this has happened …” someone must have exclaimed (Luke 5:4-6; John 21:6). When they did as they were instructed, the outcome was just the same as it was a few years earlier. They had more fish than they could handle.

Here’s where most preachers stop with the story, but the best is yet to come …

When Peter realized that it must be Jesus because only Jesus could have, would have … well, he went overboard and headed to the shore with the whiffs of the “ANTHRAKIA” still thick in his nostrils. When Peter made it to the beach, there sat Jesus preparing breakfast for His so-called followers and friends who had so quickly forsaken Him. He invited them to “Come & Dine” with no mention of their Fleeing or their Failing Him.

No doubt, the smell of charcoal reminded Peter of his past denial, but Jesus makes no mention of it. Oh, the Grace of God — the Amazing, Atoning, Absolutely Mercy of the Master of the Sea Who showed His Power by Calming storms on Galilee and His Pardon by Feeding the Fishermen on the shore that morning. What love that truly “Keeps No Record of Wrongs” (I Cor. 13). As they looked out at that Sea on that fateful morning, no doubt, they realized He really does cast Sins into the Depths of the Sea.

Beloved, do we need to Experience an “ANTHRAKIA” by accepting Jesus’ invitation to Faith and Fellowship by being Forgiven of our sins? Do we need to Express an “ANTHRAKIA” by extending the invitation to someone to “Come & Dine” with us by forgiving them and casting their sins into the sea of our own forgetfulness?

What a word, “ANTHRAKIA”!!!