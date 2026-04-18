Friday Roundup: West Bladen sweeps Red Springs

RED SPRINGS — The West Bladen baseball, softball and girls’ soccer teams completed a sweep of Red Springs on Friday in Southeastern Conference contests. The three teams also defeated the Red Devils in Bladenboro on Tuesday.

Baseball: West Bladen 10, Red Springs 3

J.T. Hepler continued his torrid hitting, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a triple in the Knights’ victory. Hepler had hit home runs in his two previous games.

The victory was the sixth straight for West Bladen (14-6, 3-3 Southeastern).

Ashton Davis pitched five innings, allowed a run on six hits, struck out eight and walked two. Hepler and Chase Bryan each pitched an inning.

Davis also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double. Tyler Lewis, Hunter Hester and Aiden Trinidad each had a hit.

West Bladen broke a 1-all tie with four runs in the third inning. Singles by Trinidad and Hepler opened the frame with singles. Davis, Lewis and Hester followed with doubles that gave the Knights a 5-1 advantage.

Softball: West Bladen 16, Red Springs 1

The Knights scored seven runs in the first inning and added six in the fourth en route to a run-rule win against Red Springs.

Allison Hickman went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs batted in to lead West Bladen (9-7, 6-0 Southeastern). Maycee Kinlaw was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and one driven in. Karlee Gause went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Brenna Hester was 2-for-4 with a run and three driven in. Kali Allen had two hits while Natalee Sykes, Bristol Allen, Chloe Walters, A Dew and J Priest each had a hit.

Kinlaw, a freshman, pitched a two-hitter, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in four innings.

Girls’ Soccer: West Bladen 2, Red Springs 1

Goals by Roslyn Sanchez Trejo and Greer Pope along with another stout defensive effort gave the Knights their second win of the week against Red Springs in Southeastern Conference matches.

On Tuesday, Pope’s penalty kick in the second overtime gave West Bladen a 2-1 victory in Bladenboro.

Hadley Dove assisted on both goals by West Bladen (4-8-2, 3-0-1 Southeastern).

Ashley Baiza Rivon made five saves in goal for the Knights, who solidified their hold on second place behind conference-leading South Brunswick (11-3-0, 6-0-0 Southeastern). Camila Ribon Carrillo had a team-high eight steals and Faith Wren had four.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen 10, Red Springs 3

Softball

West Bladen 16, Red Springs 1

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen 2, Red Springs 1

SATURDAY, APRIL 18

RECREATION

Bladen County DYB Majors at McLean Park

Clarkton vs. Bladenboro

SUNDAY, APRIL 19

No games scheduled

MONDAY, APRIL 20

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball

East Bladen at Wilmington Ashley, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen at West Columbus, 5 p.m.

East Bladen at Lakewood, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Golf

East Bladen in Carolina tournament, Timberlake Country Club, 3 p.m.

West Bladen in Southeastern tournament, Scothurst Country Club, 1 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Clarkton at Tabor City, 4 p.m.

East Columbus at Elizabethtown, 4 p.m.

Bladenboro at Williams Township, 4 p.m.

Softball

Emereau at Fayetteville Homeschool Silverhawks, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Friends School of Wilmington at Emereau, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Phillies at Tigers, 6 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Red Sox, 6 p.m.