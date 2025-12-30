DUBLIN, N.C. — The deadline to apply for Pitch It Bladen County, a new business pitch competition and training program, has been extended until January 16. The Small Business Center at Bladen County encourages any aspiring entrepreneurs to make their dreams happen in 2026.

The program offers participants hands-on instruction and expert guidance on the key components of starting a successful business, including: Crafting a comprehensive business plan, Understanding bookkeeping and financial reporting, Designing an effective marketing strategy and Preparing funding requests for grants and loans

Weekly sessions will be held Tuesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning February 10, 2026, at Booker T. Washington School in Clarkton. The eight-class series is offered in partnership with the Bladen Together Program and will provide child care and a meal at each session to make participation more accessible.

At the conclusion of the program, participants will present their final business pitches to a panel of local business and funding leaders. The top three pitches will receive cash prizes to help bring their business plans to life: 1st Place – $1,500, 2nd Place – $1,000, 3rd Place – $500.

Applicants must plan to base their business in Bladen County and be 18 years or older (those under 18 may participate with a guardian). All business types are welcome, including home-based and online ventures. The competition is open to new business ideas that have not yet generated income or incurred expenses. Existing business owners may apply if the concept represents a new entity.

A total of 10–12 participants will be selected based on their application materials, which include a participation form, resume, and brief business idea description. Selected participants must attend at least six of eight classes, complete two hours of business counseling, submit a final business plan and pitch deck by April 17, 2026, and present their pitch at the final competition. Winners will be announced during the Small Business Expo on May 7, 2026.

Applications Pitch It Bladen County – BCC are due by January 16, 2026, and should be submitted to:

Terri Dennison, Small Business Director [email protected] | 910-879-5572.

Pitch It Bladen County is a program of the Small Business Center at Bladen Community College, in partnership with the National Association of Community College Entrepreneurs and the Elizabethtown–White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.