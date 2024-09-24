From the Bladen County Sheriff’s Department:

“It is with great sadness that we post the passing of long term County Commissioner Deliah Blanks. Mrs. Deliah served as a Bladen County Commissioner for almost 30 years. She was a great friend and supporter of the Sheriff’s Office. Her Funeral arrangements are as follows: Visitation: will be at Pleasant Union Baptist Church Wednesday September 25th, 2024 from 4-6p.m.”

RIEGELWOOD, NC—Dr. Delilah Lunette Bowen Blanks, 88, of Riegelwood, NC, died Sunday, September 15, 2024, at home.

She was a former Bladen County Commissioner and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The funeral will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 26, at Pleasant Union Baptist Church, 1437 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood, NC. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Viewing will be at the church Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 PM and Thursday 30 minutes prior to and following the service

She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Hall of the home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to East Arcadia Senior Citizens Corporation, 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood, NC 28456.

A service of Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville